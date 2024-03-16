It's a new era for the Los Angeles Chargers and Keenan Allen as the two sides parted ways after the club completed a trade with the Bears this week to send the wideout to Chicago. Allen had spent his entire career with the Chargers up until this blockbuster and while he admitted that he always envisioned playing out the rest of his days in the NFL with L.A., he's embracing the new challenge of joining what is expected to be a revamped Bears team.

"I'm definitely excited about the new opportunity," Allen told reporters during his introductory press conference on Saturday, via NFL.com. "Being with a new organization, this organization has a lot of tradition. Obviously wanted to finish my career [with the Chargers], but things happen and you've got to keep on going."

Los Angeles' salary cap constraints ultimately led to Allen being traded. The club needed to restructure a number of deals with veterans on their roster and even released fellow wideout Mike Williams in order to get compliant with the cap leading up to the start of the new league year. The Chargers front office did go to Allen in hopes of restructuring his deal as well, but the 31-year-old didn't want to go down that route.

"There really was no emotion, it was, I'm not doing it," he said of the team's request to restructure. "I'm not doing it. Came off my best season, so it's not happening."

Allen is coming off a 2023 campaign where he logged a career-high 108 catches to go along with 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Currently, he ranks second all-time on the Chargers receiving yards list and second in receptions. Now, that production will be inserted in a Bears offense that will sport Allen and fellow receiver D.J. Moore.

"Anytime you've got two guys that can make plays and beat man coverage, it's going to be tough," Allen said of his budding partnership with Moore. "That's anytime. Obviously, he's a guy who's made plays in this league for a long time, and myself as well. Both of us together, it's going to be pretty good."

Of course, the biggest question revolves around who'll be throwing Allen the football this coming season with all signs pointing to the Bears using the No. 1 overall selection on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.