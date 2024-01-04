For most of the NFL, the offseason will begin on Monday morning following the Week 18 action that'll unfold over the weekend. Even those who've made it to the playoffs have front office members already crafting a plan for how they'll attack the coming months to retool for the 2024 season and beyond.

Of course, free agency is always a wild and hectic period on the NFL calendar, and 2024 is slated to be no exception. There are plenty of big names -- like Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Tee Higgins -- currently slated to hit the open market in the spring and where they end up could very well shift the balance of power in both conferences, no matter who ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVIII in February.

While the postseason is still on the horizon, we're going to take an early look at the top 50 players set to become free agents this offseason. It's worth noting that this is presuming that all of these players actually get to the open market and avoid the franchise tag or aren't traded before this juncture. Below, you'll find the cream of the crop on the free agent market along with their projected market value courtesy of Spotrac (if available).