Kirk Cousins' 2023 season ended after he suffered an Achilles injury in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback required season-ending surgery, though is fully expected to be back on the field for the start of the 2024 season.

Cousins, 35, released a couple videos Monday showing the progress he's made recovering nearly four months since his injury. The videos show him on a tennis court, throwing a football and using his legs. Take a look:

"Almost 4 months in now…encouraged by the progress! Grateful tor all the help around us," Cousins posted.

Throwing a football while putting some weight on his injured leg are major steps toward taking snaps in a game. He was able to drop back and plant his feet while playing catch on the court.

Last month, Cousins called the recovery an "interesting" process, noting he hasn't dealt with such a severe injury in a long time. The injury has also given him a newfound appreciation for playing.

"… I'm excited [about] getting out the other side and playing next season. I'll probably appreciate playing more than I ever have before," Cousins said.

Before his season was cut short, Cousins had racked up 2,331 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games. When Cousins does return to the field, there is a very good chance it won't be in a Vikings jersey.

The veteran is set be a free agent in March and there are plenty of teams who need help at the QB position. Whether it's in Minnesota or somewhere else, Cousins wants to lead a contending team.

"I certainly want to play a few more years of football, so I'm hoping that the remaining years left before me and my football career that I won't be sitting around watching playoff football, but that i'll be playing playoff football," the four-time Pro Bowler said. "That's certainly a goal up ahead. ... Certainly winning is a huge priority."

Cousins began his career in Washington, where he remained from 2012 to 2017 before joining the Vikings in 2018.

In his six years in Minnesota, he is 50-37-1 as a starter, with a 67.9 completion percentage, 23,265 passing yards, 171 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.