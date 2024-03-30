The San Francisco 49ers are attempting to poach a tight end from an NFC foe, as general manager John Lynch signed Detroit Lions restricted free agent tight end Brock Wright to a three-year, $12 million offer sheet that includes $6 million guaranteed, per ESPN. Now, the Lions have five days to determine whether they will match the offer, or allow Wright to walk.

The Lions reportedly tendered Wright with a one-year, $2.98 million offer. If Detroit does not match San Francisco's offer and allows Wright to leave for The Bay, the Lions will not get back any compensation because Wright was originally an undrafted free agent, per the Detroit Free Press.

The 25-year-old tight end found his way to Detroit after going undrafted in 2021. Wright played his college ball at Notre Dame, but was not a major receiving threat, as he caught just seven passes for 78 yards and one touchdown in 28 games played.

In 41 NFL games played, Wright has caught 43 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns. He recorded a career-low 91 receiving yards and one touchdown this past season, and did not play in the NFC Championship matchup vs. the 49ers.