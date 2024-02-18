The Baltimore Ravens were impressed with Nelson Agholor enough to bring him back for another season. The team announced Agholor agreed to a one-year contract extension, avoiding free agency with the former first-round draft pick.

Agholor has spent nine years in the NFL, including a 2023 season with the Ravens which he finished with 35 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns behind Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Odell Beckham on the depth chart. His 10.9 yards per catch were the lowest since the 2019 season.

Making significantly less money than fellow free agent counterpart Odell Beckham Jr., Agholor was targeted 19 times less than Beckham, but ended up with the same amount of catches (35) as Beckham. He actually ended up with one more touchdown than Beckham (who had three). In nine seasons, Agholor has 375 catches for 4,637 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Agholor figures to be the veteran presence in a room with Flowers and Bateman, as Beckham Jr. is set to hit free agency. If the Ravens draft another wideout, Agholor will be the veteran the young wide receivers look up to in the receiver room.

The Ravens made sure the 30-year-old Agholor didn't hit the open market.