The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of only two division winners from last year who are not the favorites to win this season, along with the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers will have a new offensive coordinator, a tougher first-place schedule, and the current NFC South favorite Falcons having a significant upgrade at quarterback this offseason after signing Kirk Cousins. After going 9-8 last season, Tampa Bay has an over-under of 7.5 in the 2024 NFL win totals. Is there value in playing Tampa Bay to win the division or go over their total when making 2024 NFL bets and 2025 Super Bowl picks?

The Eagles are slight favorites over the Cowboys in the NFC East despite Dallas winning the division last year. Which of those teams are the better bet in the 2024 NFL futures? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams played one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL last season, only playing three games against teams that finished with losing records. But one mark of a good team is consistently defeating the teams you should and the Rams did that last year by going 3-0 in those contests. The Rams return the majority of their key offensive pieces, such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams from last season and although the retirement of Aaron Darnold took a hit on the team's defense, the offense and coaching of Sean McVay should be enough to go over 8.5 wins after going 10-7 last year.

On the other side, Cohen is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots have arguably the most uninspiring playmaking group in the NFL as the quarterback combination of veteran Jacoby Brissett along with rookie Drake Maye won't have many proven skill position players to rely on. The Bills, Dolphins and Jets all have similar odds to win the AFC East, whereas the Patriots have odds greater than 20/1 as New England will likely be sizable underdogs in all six of its divisional games. Cohen expects this to be a tough opening season for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for NFL win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays almost 100-1 and a win total that pays back plus-money. Anyone who backs these NFL picks could hit it big.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams, including one that pays plus-money? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.