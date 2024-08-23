The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record a season ago. Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, throwing for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. Despite winning their division in two of the past three seasons, the Cowboys aren't the favorites to win the NFC East according to the latest 2024 NFL futures. That distinction goes to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are -140 (risk $140 to win $100) to win the NFC East following the addition of running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason.

Philadelphia is +480 to be the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams averaged 359.3 yards per game on offense in 2023, which ranked seventh in the league. Los Angeles will return the majority of its production, including running back Kyren Williams. Williams exploded on the scene last season, rushing for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, the Rams lost future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, but they've added some intriguing defensive pieces this offseason like cornerback Tre'Davious White. The Rams' over/under is set at 8.5 wins and Cohen is predicting a comfortable over after finding 11 wins on their schedule.

On the other side, Cohen is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots have a ton of questions heading into the 2024 NFL season. They have a new first-year head coach in Jerod Mayo and they have finished with a losing record in three of their past four seasons, which included a 4-13 record in 2023. New England opens the season with three of its first four games being on the road, which doesn't bode well for a team with several important new pieces. Cohen is predicting the Patriots will finish with a 2-15 record in the first year of the post-Bill Belichick era. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams, including one that pays plus-money? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.