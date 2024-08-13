The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2024 NFL schedule with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields on the roster. Pittsburgh was able to win 10 games with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph under center last year, so the addition of the new quarterbacks could lead to an improvement. Sportsbooks are not in agreement with that narrative, as the Steelers have a win total of 8.5 in the latest 2024 NFL odds. Should you back the Over with your picks on 2024 NFL win totals and target the Steelers with any 2025 Super Bowl picks?

The AFC North is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league, with the Steelers (+750) sitting at the bottom of the NFL odds board. Baltimore is the +145 favorite, followed by Cincinnati (+165) and Cleveland (+450). Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Sean McVay vastly exceeded expectations during his seventh season, as the Rams made the playoffs with a 10-7 record after entering the campaign with a projected win total of 6.5. Fifth-round draft pick Puka Nacua emerged as an elite wide receiver and quarterback Matthew Stafford remains a strong starting option. The 49ers are the kings of the NFC West, but Cohen believes the Rams are undervalued contenders who will go Over their win total.

On the other side, Cohen is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. New England checks every box of a rebuild, as they are moving on from a longtime head coach to a young, first-time head coach following a disastrous season. The Patriots are also opening the campaign with a veteran quarterback (Jacoby Brissett) who is expected to be replaced by a rookie (Drake Maye) at some point this season. There are going to be plenty of growing pains in the first season without Bill Belichick since 1999. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for NFL win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays almost 100-1 and a win total that pays back plus-money. Anyone who backs these NFL picks could hit it big.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams, including one that pays plus-money? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.