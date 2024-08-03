The 2024 NFL season is quickly approaching, with the NFL Kickoff Game between the Chiefs and the Ravens set for Thursday, September 5. Baltimore finished with the best record in the AFC last season at 13-4, while Kansas City was one of four other teams in the conference that won 11 games. Sportsbooks are expecting a significant drop-off from the Ravens this year, with their number at 10.5 in the latest 2024 NFL win totals. Should you back the Over with your 2024 NFL bets?

Kansas City's win total is at 11.5, as the Chiefs aim for their third consecutive Super Bowl title. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the +500 favorite to win the NFL MVP award, sitting ahead of Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+800) and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (+1000). Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Cohen, host of the weekly Early Edge NFL Prop Show, finished last season on a 39-28 roll with his picks. Anyone who followed Cohen's NFL predictions won big. Now, he has predicted every 2024 NFL regular season game in a grid format to determine each team's final regular season record. Plus he's made his 2024 NFL playoff projections and provided best over/under bets for team wins, as well as Super Bowl futures. You can only find these picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been an up-and-down squad since winning the Super Bowl at the end of the 2021 season, but they are trending in the right direction after winning 10 games last year. They head into the 2024 campaign with a stacked wide receiver room that features breakout star Puka Nacua along with veteran Cooper Kupp. Quarterback Matthew Stafford resolved his contract dispute, so the Rams are ready to click on all cylinders this season.

On the other side, he is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. There is no team in the league rebuilding as much as the Patriots, who are getting set for their first season under coach Jerod Mayo. Bill Belichick is out after 24 years at the helm, and rookie quarterback Drake Maye needs time to become comfortable playing in the NFL. New England also has a challenging schedule to open the year, so it will be difficult for the Patriots to generate many wins in 2024. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

How to get 2024 NFL Season picks, projections, and best bets

Cohen has simulated all 285 NFL games in 2024-25 and locked in his best bets for win totals and Super Bowl futures. They include a potential Super Bowl result that pays almost 100-1. Anyone who backs this NFL pick could hit it big.

Which Super Bowl result of nearly 100-1 could bring a HUGE payout come February? And which NFL win totals should you back for all 32 teams? Join SportsLine now to get Eric Cohen's 2024 NFL projections, all from the expert on a 39-28 roll.