The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game after Kansas City defeated Baltimore, 17-10, in the playoffs last year. The Chiefs are the +650 (risk $100 to win $650) favorites to finish with the best record of any team in the NFL, which would put them in a prime position to reach Super Bowl 59. They are followed by the 49ers (+800), Eagles (+1100), Ravens (+1100) and Bengals (+1100) in the latest 2024 NFL futures odds.

The Bengals could become the latest example of a team that finished last in their division the year before using a softer schedule and some better luck to make the worst-to-first climb to the top of their division. The Bengals were without Joe Burrow (thumb) for the majority of the second half of the season, but now that he's fully healthy for the 2024 NFL season, should you include Cincinnati in 2024 NFL futures and 2024 NFL win totals? Before you lock in any 2024 NFL win total picks or 2025 Super Bowl picks, you should see what SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has to say.

Top 2024 NFL Win Total predictions

One team Cohen is bullish on this fall are the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams rebounded from their 5-12 season in 2022 to go 10-7 and make the postseason, ending in a 24-23 loss to the Lions in Detroit. Matthew Stafford reported to training camp after Los Angeles adjusted his contract, so they don't have to worry about a disgruntled quarterback and leader entering the season. The emergence of Puka Nacua from a fifth-round pick to one of the top receivers in football provided the Rams a significant boost and along with Kyren Williams leading the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.3) last season, the Rams had one of the best offenses in the league. Los Angeles ranked ninth in scoring at 23.7 points per game last year.

On the other side, he is fading the New England Patriots and new coach Jerod Mayo. If you remove the Patriots from the AFC East, you could make the argument that the Bills, Jets and Dolphins make up the three strongest teams in one division in the NFL. The fact that the Patriots have to play them six times may translate to six losses right there. The Patriots are undergoing a franchise overhaul with Jared Mayo taking over for the legendary Bill Belichick at head coach and after selecting Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and signing Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, the offense could take some time to come together in New England. The Patriots play one of the 10 hardest schedules in the NFL based on last season's win percentage and this could be a long first year in the post Belichick era in New England. See which other surprising winners Cohen is picking only at SportsLine.

