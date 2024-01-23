With the 2023 regular season in the rearview mirror, 28 of the NFL's 32 teams are now done for the year. That means it's time to turn our attention toward the league's coaching carousel, where there are currently five vacancies.

The New England Patriots started things off by promoting Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick, and the Las Vegas Raiders removed the "interim" tag from Antonio Pierce's title. We saw our first outside hire Monday, when the Tennessee Titans began to finalize the hiring of former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

There are the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers -- who fired their coaches midseason. Then there are the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, who waited until after the season to fire their lead men. The Seattle Seahawks are also in the mix after parting ways with Pete Carroll.

Current openings

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made Frank Reich the first coach fired after letting him go on Nov. 27 following Carolina beginning the year 1-10 in his first season in charge. Reich's 11-game tenure is the shortest with a team since Pete McCulley lasted nine games with the 1978 San Francisco 49ers. Carolina finished the season with the NFL's worst record, 2-15, and the league's worst scoring offense (13.9 points per game) in 2023 first overall pick quarterback Bryce Young's rookie season.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers fired Brandon Staley on December 15 following a 5-9 start that included being blown out 63-21 in his final game in charge. Los Angeles was without quarterback Justin Herbert, who was out with a fractured index finger on his right, throwing hand. The Chargers ranked 28th in both scoring and total defense under Staley in 2023, a far cry from when he coached the league's best scoring and total defense as a defensive coordinator with the Rams in 2020.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons fired Arthur Smith following the conclusion of the final day of the regular season on Jan. 7 after finishing 7-10 in each his first three seasons. That run made Smith the first Falcons head coach to ever lose 10 games in three consecutive seasons. Game management wasn't his strong suit this season as Atlanta had four losses when leading in the final minute of a game this season. That's the most by any team since the 2015 New York Giants.

His biggest failing as a head coach is being resistant to featuring the three offensive skill position players the team drafted in the top 10 in each of the last three drafts: tight end Kyle Pitts (fourth overall pick in 2021), wide receiver Drake London (eighth overall pick in 2022) and running back Bijan Robinson (eighth overall pick in 2023). In the past, Smith had said his job as an NFL head coach is about finding a way to win and not playing fantasy football. However, utilizing three of the team's most talented playmakers sure could have helped an offense that averaged 19.6 points per game in 2023, the ninth-worst scoring offense in the league.

Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera's time with the Washington Commanders is now over as he has been fired by the franchise. The team went 4-13 this season in Year 1 of the Commanders new ownership group fronted by Josh Harris. The Commanders defense, Rivera's side of the ball, was the worst in the NFL across the board in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks

And the Seahawks followed suit a day later, announcing that Pete Carroll had "evolved" from the head coaching job to an advisor position, opening the top job on their staff after two straight non-playoff seasons.

Here is some quick analysis about what awaits prospective candidates for each of the current head coaching vacancies.

