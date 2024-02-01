TEAM OUT IN ANALYSIS

Carolina Panthers Frank Reich Dave Canales Bryce Young's 5.5 yards per pass attempt in 2023 ranked as the fourth-worst in NFL history with a minimum of 500 pass attempts. He also ranked last in the NFL in passer rating (73.7) in his rookie year. Canales helped turn around Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa and will be expected to get the most out of Young.

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels Antonio Pierce Pierce has building blocks on both sides of the ball with All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and Pro Bowl defensive Maxx Crosby. However, the quarterback of the future probably isn't on the roster, and the AFC West goes through Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the foreseeable future.

Los Angeles Chargers Brandon Staley Jim Harbaugh The Chargers are the rare team with a coaching vacancy that has its franchise quarterback secured in Justin Herbert. The problem is much of the roster is injury-prone and/or expensive. Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa hasn't been able to play double-digit games in each of the last two seasons. Wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL three games into 2023. Center Corey Linsley has suffered a malady of injuries since becoming a Charger. Los Angeles is projected to be about $35 million over the salary cap in 2024, positioning them to have to turn over their roster ASAP. Like the Raiders, they have a Chiefs problem as well, but Harbaugh's arrival instantly should solve the in-game issues that plagued the franchise under Staley.

Atlanta Falcons Arthur Smith Raheem Morris The Falcons are fairly well-stocked in terms of their offensive personnel except for their glaring hole at quarterback where Desmond Ridder clearly isn't the answer. They could use some wide receiver depth behind Drake London, but a trio of London, Robinson and Pitts is a nice place to start. Upgrades along their aging front seven would help, but their secondary has two strong contributors in safety Jessie Bates III and cornerback A.J. Terrell. The team has money to spend ($34.1 million in cap space) and draft capital in the first five rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with the eighth overall pick. Morris is no stranger to Atlanta, he worked as the assistant head coach, pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2015-19, and defensive coordinator in 2020. When Atlanta fired Dan Quinn in 2020, Morris took over and went 4-7 as the interim lead man.

Washington Commanders Ron Rivera

Rivera keeping his job did seem like a long-shot with the new ownership group coming aboard and likely wanting to put their own stamp on things. As the season rolled along, Rivera didn't give them much of a reason to stick around as they finished with one of the worst records in the league and arguably the worst defense in the NFL. As for the job itself, there are some intriguing pieces on the roster and the Commanders do have the No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 NFL Draft, which could mean a possible franchise quarterback like UNC's Drake Maye. Washington is also slated to have over $78 million in cap space, which is currently the most in the NFL

Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel Brian Callahan Mike Vrabel is gone in Tennessee after six seasons, a 54-45 record, four winning campaigns, three playoff appearances, 2-3 in postseason games and a trip to the AFC Championship Game during the 2019 season. Despite finishing at least three games under .500 the past two years, Vrabel is widely respected in NFL circles and will likely be a hot candidate for other head coach openings. As for the Titans, they get a proven offensive coordinator who appears ready to lead his own franchise.



Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll Mike Maconald Pete Carroll moved out of the head-coaching position into an advisor role after 14 years. The longtime leader went 139-87 atop Seattle's staff, guiding two Super Bowl appearances and a championship victory in 2013. He told reporters immediately following the 2023 campaign that he expected to return in 2024, only to reverse course and pave the way for Macdonald's hiring. The latter arrives after two seasons as the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator. He also spent a year under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.