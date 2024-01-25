With the 2023 regular season in the rearview mirror, 28 of the NFL's 32 teams are now done for the year. That means it's time to turn our attention toward the league's coaching carousel, where there are currently two vacancies.

The New England Patriots started things off by promoting Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick, and the Las Vegas Raiders removed the "interim" tag from Antonio Pierce's title. We saw our first outside hire Monday, when the Tennessee Titans began to finalize the hiring of former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Arguably the biggest shoe to drop thus far came in Los Angeles with the Chargers hiring Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on a five-year deal, per ESPN. On Thursday the Carolina Panthers zeroed in on Dave Canales and the Atlanta Falcons neared a deal with Raheem Morris. Both moves are expected to be official soon.

As for the open jobs, only the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders remain.

Current openings

Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera's time with the Washington Commanders is now over as he has been fired by the franchise. The team went 4-13 this season in Year 1 of the Commanders new ownership group fronted by Josh Harris. The Commanders defense, Rivera's side of the ball, was the worst in the NFL across the board in 2023.

Seattle Seahawks

And the Seahawks followed suit a day later, announcing that Pete Carroll had "evolved" from the head coaching job to an advisor position, opening the top job on their staff after two straight non-playoff seasons.

Here is some quick analysis about what awaits prospective candidates for each of the current head coaching vacancies.

NFL hirings and firings