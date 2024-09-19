Through two weeks, the 2024 NFL season is turning into the Year of the Kicker.

Collectively, the NFL's 32 kickers are off to an unprecedented start.

Let's check out some of the numbers:

There have been more field goals (141) than touchdowns (136) through two weeks. This marks the first time in NFL history that there have been more field goals than touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. If the field goal number stays ahead of the touchdown number, we'll see another NFL first because there has NEVER been a season in league history where there have been more field goals than touchdowns.

If your Fantasy kicker scored you a ton of points in Week 2, you're not alone. There were a total of 73 field goals kicked in Week 2, which set the NFL record for a single week. There were 68 field goals in Week 1, which is the third-most ever for a single week.

With kickers off to a historically good start, we thought we should go ahead and rank them, so that's what we're going to do right now.

Since the season is only two weeks old, this ranking is not only based on what a kicker has done this year, but what they've done in the past. That being said, a kicker's more recent history is being taken into account more than what they did 10 years ago.

A good example of this is Justin Tucker: From a total career standpoint, it's pretty easy to make the argument that he's the best kicker in NFL history. And if we were ranking kickers based on solely on their overall careers, he would be at the top. However, he's not No. 1 in our rankings, because we're also looking at several more recent factors.

With that in mind, let's get to our top-10 ranking.