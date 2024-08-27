The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in a 2023 AFC Championship Game rematch. In that matchup, the Chiefs outlasted the Ravens, 17-10. The Chiefs ended up moving on to the Super Bowl, where they were victorious and hoisted their second straight Lombardi Trophy. On the other side, Baltimore is aiming to get revenge and start the season with a statement-making win.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -153, Ravens +129

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

In 2023, Kansas City was ninth in the league in total offense (351.3) and sixth in passing offense (246.4). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the architect of this dynamic unit. No matter what the defense throws at Mahomes, he always has a counter.

The 28-year-old owns the pinpoint accuracy to spread the ball around all three levels of the field. He consistently finds a way to make positive plays for his team. In 2023, the six-time Pro Bowler completed 67% of his passes for 4,183 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns. He threw for at least two passing touchdowns in nine games last season.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens also have a very dynamic and potent offense that has playmakers in different areas. Last campaign, the Ravens ranked sixth in total offense (370.4), fourth in points per game (28.4) and first in rushing offense (156.5). Baltimore dropped 30-plus points in eight games during the 2023 regular season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was on a tear last season and was nearly unstoppable at points. Jackson has the athleticism to be dynamic as a runner and can dice up a defense from the pocket. Last year, he threw for 3,678 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns and ranked fourth in QBR (64.7). In addition, Jackson notched 821 rushing yards and five rushing scores. He secured his second MVP award as well in 2023.

