The 2024 NFL regular season is officially back starting Thursday with the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, two powerhouses in the AFC. The Ravens are seeking revenge after Kansas City sent them packing in the AFC Championship Game last season. John Harbaugh has been the head coach in Baltimore since 2008, notching a 160-99 record in the regular season. Meanwhile, Andy Reid has gone 128-51 as the head coach of the Chiefs.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 33-21 (+955) on his last 54 ATS NFL picks involving the Chiefs. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Ravens and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 47 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs have plenty of players who make an impact. Last season, Kansas City was ninth in the league in total offense (351.3 yards per game) and 15th in scoring offense (21.8 points per game). Running back Isiah Pacheco is a hard-nosed runner who will make it tough for defenders. He has the speed to run away from defenders and can also be an asset as a pass-catcher. Last season, he had 935 rushing yards, seven rushing scores, and 4.6 yards per carry. In addition, Pacheco snagged 44 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Receiver Rashee Rice is another valid pass-catcher. As a rookie last year, Rice showed a knack for getting open and making plays with the ball in his hands. The SMU product had 79 receptions for 938 yards, and a team-high seven touchdowns. He had 10 games with at least 50 receiving yards in 2023.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens boasted one of the top offensive attacks in the NFL during the 2023 season. Baltimore ranked sixth in total offense (370.4), fourth in scoring offense (28.4), and led the NFL in rushing offense (156.5). They added running back Derrick Henry this offseason to add more force and power to the ground game.

Henry is so tough to stop with his vision to find the open gap. The four-time Pro Bowl selection was first in the league in carries (280), second in rushing yards (1,167), and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (12). Last season, he managed to finish with 60-plus yards in 10 games. Tight end Isaiah Likely is an additional pass-catcher with a big catch frame and the ability to attack down the seams. The 2022 fourth-round pick had 30 catches, 411 yards, and five touchdowns last season.

Hartstein is leaning Over the total.

