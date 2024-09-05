The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will begin the regular season in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Chiefs vs. Ravens will be a star-studded affair with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones lining up for the Chiefs. As for Baltimore, they have Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, and new running back Derrick Henry. Both teams have impressive and dynamic offenses. In 2023, the Chiefs were 15th in the league in scoring offense (21.8), while Baltimore was fourth spot with 28.4 points per game.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Ravens and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 47 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City has done a strong job adding more playmakers to an already talented unit. The Chiefs have a solid passing attack and ranked sixth in the league in passing offense (246.4) a year ago. Tight end Travis Kelce is a safety blanket for Patrick Mahomes due to his elite football IQ and knack for finding gaps in coverage. Last campaign, Kelce tallied 93 receptions for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

Rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy is a blazing quick pass-catcher who was picked up this offseason. Worthy provides Kansas City with an explosive deep threat who can blow past defenders with no hesitation. The 21-year-old had reeled in 197 passes for 2,755 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns in three years at the University of Texas.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore boasts a pesky and feisty defensive unit. The Ravens have quality defenders on all three levels that make offenses fight for every yard. Last season, Baltimore ranked sixth in both total defense (301.4) and pass defense (191.9). Additionally, the Ravens were first in scoring defense (16.5).

The Ravens have a dynamic safety duo at safety. Kyle Hamilton is a Swiss army knife for Baltimore. Hamilton is a sound tackler around the box with strong instincts in coverage. The Notre Dame product tallied 81 total tackles, three sacks, 13 pass deflections, and four interceptions. Safety Marcus Williams is a rangy defender over the top. In his seven-year career, Williams recorded 437 total stops, 54 pass breakups, 20 interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

