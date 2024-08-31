The 2024 NFL season officially gets underway on Thursday, September 5. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff game, the first matchup on the Week 1 NFL schedule. The Chiefs will hang another banner at Arrowhead Stadium while their conference foes will try to kill the positive vibes. Last season in the season opener, the Detroit Lions came into Arrowhead Stadium and knocked off the Chiefs, 21-20, although Kansas City was without star tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -151, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs wanted to add more speed to stretch the field more in 2024, and they did exactly that in the NFL Draft. In the first round, Kansas City added wide receiver Xavier Worthy. He turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.21 40-yard dash. Regardless, Worthy runs a strong route tree and can create separation. In three seasons at the University of Texas, he logged 197 catches for 2,755 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns.

Receiver Justin Watson is another playmaker that Kansas City has at their disposal. Watson uses his strong hands to bring down the football and tracks the ball well. In 2023, he recorded 27 catches for a career-high 460 yards and three touchdowns. Watson tallied five games with at least 50 yards last season.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens make life difficult for opposing teams on both sides of the ball. Baltimore has a suffocating defense that makes it hard for offenses to get into a rhythm. Last season, the Ravens were ranked sixth in total defense (301.4) and pass defense (191.9). Additionally, they were first in the league in points allowed per game (16.5).

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is an impactful force on the defensive front. Madubuike wreaks havoc in the backfield as both a run-stuffer and pass-rusher. The 26-year-old was ninth in the league in sacks (13) with 56 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 2023. Safety Kyle Hamilton lines up all over the field as a stout pass defender and isn't scared to pull up as a tackler in the run game. Last year, the Notre Dame product was third on the squad in total tackles (81) with 13 pass breakups, four interceptions, and three sacks.

