The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will meet on Thursday in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game. The matchup features two loaded teams that were atop the AFC a season. Last season, the Ravens were ranked sixth in the NFL in total offense (370.4) and fourth in scoring offense (28.4). On the other side, Kansas City had the ninth-best total offense (351.3). The game features elite talent on both sides, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Lamar Jackson, and Derrick Henry.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Before locking in any Ravens vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. He's also 33-21 (+955) on his last 54 ATS NFL picks involving the Chiefs. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Ravens and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines on the spread, money line, and over-under for Ravens vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -154, Ravens +128

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

A major reason that the Chiefs are so tough to beat is their stifling defense. Last season, the Chiefs were second in the NFL in total defense (289.8) and scoring defense (17.3) but fourth in pass defense (176.5). In the last outing against Baltimore, the Chiefs held the Ravens to 10 total points, 3-of-11 on third down, and forced three turnovers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the best players in his position. Jones has a rare combination of speed and power to get into the backfield. The five-time Pro Bowler finished with 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks last season. Cornerback Trent McDuffie is a crafty defender with outstanding instincts in coverage from the slot. He finished the season with an 82.9 overall PFF Grade. The Washington product put up 80 total tackles, seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and three sacks. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens are a dangerous team and added more difference-makers to the club this offseason. In March, running back Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal and joins the most potent rushing attack in the league. Henry is a powerful, downhill runner who is tough to stop once he gets rolling. His addition will put defenses in a bind when Henry and Lamar Jackson run read options. In his eight-year career with the Tennessee Titans, he supplied 2,030 carries for 9,502 rushing yards and 90 rushing touchdowns, including five seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

Defensively, they have linebacker Roquan Smith returning as the glue guy. He gets everyone in the right spot and has the instinct to find the ball with ease. Last season with the Ravens, Smith racked up 158 total tackles, eight pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks. See who to back at SportsLine.

