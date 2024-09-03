The 2024 NFL Kickoff Game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hoisting their championship banner and then taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. This will be the fifth head-to-head matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson (both two-time NFL MVPs) and Mahomes is 4-1 both straight-up and against the spread. That includes a 17-10 win over the Ravens in last year's AFC title game, with the Chiefs making use of a 3-0 turnover differential to overcome being outgained by Baltimore.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Chiefs vs. Ravens spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs vs. Ravens over/under: 46.5 points

Chiefs vs. Ravens money line: Chiefs -152, Ravens +127

BAL: Ravens have won five consecutive road games

KC: Chiefs have won the last two home meetings with Baltimore

Why the Chiefs can cover

A major reason that the Chiefs are so tough to beat is their stifling defense. Last season, the Chiefs were second in the NFL in total defense (289.8) and scoring defense (17.3) but fourth in pass defense (176.5). In the last outing against Baltimore, the Chiefs held the Ravens to 10 total points, 3-of-11 on third down, and forced three turnovers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is one of the best players in his position. Jones has a rare combination of speed and power to get into the backfield. The five-time Pro Bowler finished with 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks last season. Cornerback Trent McDuffie is a crafty defender with outstanding instincts in coverage from the slot. He finished the season with an 82.9 overall PFF Grade. The Washington product put up 80 total tackles, seven pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and three sacks.

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore won 10 of its last 12 games to win home-field advantage in the AFC but couldn't make use of playing at M&T Bank Stadium in the AFC Championship Game. However, Jackson did win NFL MVP honors and he'll be eager to show that his squad can compete against the Kansas City dynasty.



The addition of Derrick Henry this offseason should help pull some focus from Jackson and he'll have a healthy Mark Andrews at his disposal in 2024. When he was in the lineup, Andrews had a 37.8% target share in the red zone and he should play a more significant role in the opening week after only receiving two targets in the AFC title game.

