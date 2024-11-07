We're almost exactly halfway through the 2024 NFL season. In fact, 138 of the 272 total games have been played to date.

We are now just over three months away from crowning a champion in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans. And because we're at midseason, it's time to give you an update of our preseason predictions, as we have done in years past.

How will things shake out down the stretch of the regular season? We have once again gathered our panel of experts (senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, and NFL writers Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, and Tyler Sullivan) to predict the order of finish for each of the league's eight divisions, as well as the wild-card teams and which team will both win and lose the Super Bowl.

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

There was, obviously, quite a big more agreement in the midseason poll than there was before the start of the season.

We had a unanimous first-place team in six of eight divisions (the NFC East and NFC West are the only exceptions) and a unanimous last-place team in five of eight (the AFC South, NFC East and NFC South are the only exceptions.)

We had a very narrow field of playoff teams in both the AFC (Bills, Texans, Ravens, Chiefs were unanimous, and then at least one vote for the Jets, Steelers, Bengals, Chargers and Broncos) and NFC (Commanders, Lions, Falcons were unanimous, and then at least one vote for the Eagles, Packers, Vikings, Rams, 49ers and Cardinals).

Only two of our experts picked the same Super Bowl matchup, and they each had the same winner. Otherwise, everyone had a different Super Bowl matchup and a different winner. Teams that received at least one vote to make it to the Super Bowl: Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Rams.



Alright, let's get to these predictions.