We're almost exactly halfway through the 2024 NFL season. In fact, 138 of the 272 total games have been played to date. 

We are now just over three months away from crowning a champion in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played on Feb. 9, 2025, at the Caesars SuperDome in New Orleans. And because we're at midseason, it's time to give you an update of our preseason predictions, as we have done in years past.

How will things shake out down the stretch of the regular season? We have once again gathered our panel of experts (senior NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, and NFL writers Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Jared Dubin, and Tyler Sullivan) to predict the order of finish for each of the league's eight divisions, as well as the wild-card teams and which team will both win and lose the Super Bowl. 

Here are a few notes before we get to the predictions:

  • There was, obviously, quite a big more agreement in the midseason poll than there was before the start of the season. 
  • We had a unanimous first-place team in six of eight divisions (the NFC East and NFC West are the only exceptions) and a unanimous last-place team in five of eight (the AFC South, NFC East and NFC South are the only exceptions.)
  • We had a very narrow field of playoff teams in both the AFC (Bills, Texans, Ravens, Chiefs were unanimous, and then at least one vote for the Jets, Steelers, Bengals, Chargers and Broncos) and NFC (Commanders, Lions, Falcons were unanimous, and then at least one vote for the Eagles, Packers, Vikings, Rams, 49ers and Cardinals).
  • Only two of our experts picked the same Super Bowl matchup, and they each had the same winner. Otherwise, everyone had a different Super Bowl matchup and a different winner. Teams that received at least one vote to make it to the Super Bowl: Bills, Ravens, Bengals, Chiefs, Lions, Packers, Rams.

Alright, let's get to these predictions.

AFC East

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills
Bills

2.
Jets
Jets
Dolphins
Jets
Jets
Dolphins

3.
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets
Dolphins
Dolphins
Jets

4.
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots
Patriots

AFC North

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens
Ravens

2.
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Bengals
Steelers

3.
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Bengals
Steelers
Bengals

4.
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns
Browns

AFC South

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans
Texans

2.
Colts
Jaguars
Colts
Colts
Colts
Jaguars

3.
Titans
Colts
Jaguars
Jaguars
Jaguars
Colts

4.
Jaguars
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans
Titans

AFC West

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs
Chiefs

2.
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers
Chargers

3.
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos
Broncos

4.
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders
Raiders

AFC Wild Cards

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Chargers
Steelers
Steelers
Steelers
Bengals
Steelers

2.
Steelers
Chargers
Bengals
Chargers
Steelers
Chargers

3.
Jets
Broncos
Chargers
Bengals
Chargers
Bengals

NFC East

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Commanders
Eagles
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders
Commanders

2.
Eagles
Commanders
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles
Eagles

3.
Cowboys
Giants
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys
Cowboys

4.
Giants
Cowboys
Giants
Giants
Giants
Giants

NFC North

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions
Lions

2.
Packers
Packers
Packers
Vikings
Packers
Packers

3.
Vikings
Vikings
Vikings
Packers
Vikings
Vikings

4.
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears
Bears

NFC South

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons
Falcons

2.
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers
Buccaneers

3.
Saints
Panthers
Panthers
Saints
Panthers
Saints

4.
Panthers
Saints
Saints
Panthers
Saints
Panthers

NFC West

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Rams
Rams
Cardinals
Rams
49ers
49ers

2.
49ers
Rams
Rams
49ers
Rams
Cardinals

3.
Cardinals
Cardinals
49ers
Cardinals
Cardinals
Rams

4.
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks
Seahawks

NFC Wild Cards

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

1.
Packers
Commanders
Eagles
Eagles
Rams
Eagles

2.
Vikings
Packers
Packers
Vikings
Packers
Packers

3.
49ers
49ers
49ers
49ers
Vikings
Vikings

Super Bowl Picks

Pete Prisco
Will Brinson
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Jared Dubin
Tyler Sullivan

Winner
Packers
Bills
Lions
Bengals
Chiefs
Chiefs

Loser
Bills
Rams
Ravens
Lions
Lions
Lions