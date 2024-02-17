Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With the Commanders hiring Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator, you have to think they'll make a run at the No. 1 overall pick to select Caleb Williams. Chicago, however, keeps the top selection this year, taking Williams and trading the electric yet inconsistent Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Just because the Commanders miss out on Caleb Williams doesn't mean they're passing on a QB. Washington opts for Jayden Daniels to work with Kingsbury, who has experience working with dual-threat playmakers from when he coached Kyler Murray in Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Marvin Harrison Jr. is certainly intriguing, but the Patriots badly need a franchise QB, and Drake Maye is certainly worthy of a top-3 selection. The Jerod Mayo era in New England begins with a rookie signal-caller.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st This is a no-brainer: Cardinals take the best NFL wide receiver prospect in recent memory in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Jim Harbaugh's teams are predicated on physicality, which begins in the trenches with the offensive and defensive lines. The Chargers get more physical with the selection of Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, whose athletic gifts give him one of the highest ceilings in this class at his position.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd For Daniel Jones to have a chance to reprove himself as the Giants franchise QB coming back from a torn ACL, he needs a legitimate No. 1 pass-catcher. Malik Nabers is the latest LSU wideout who should star at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Then rookie-QB Will Levis was sacked 28 times in nine starts last season. That can't happen if he's going to reach his potential as being the franchise guy in Tennessee. To better protect Levis, the Titans take Joe Alt, who's everything you want in an NFL left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Falcons need to get better off the edge, and Laiatu Latu was dominant not only during the season for UCLA, but also at the Senior Bowl going against some top offensive line prospects. He needs to improve setting the edge in the run game, but he can be a Day 1 disruptor of the QB for new HC Raheem Morris. Plus, Latu has a connection to new DC Jimmy Lake, who served as his DC and then HC when Latu was at Washington from 2019-21.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Bears got their QB, and now they have someone to complement recently acquired Montez Sweat. Dallas Turner isn't quite NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., whom the Texans traded up to No. 3 to select in 2023, but he's the latest talented edge rusher to come out of Alabama and has the length and athleticism to disrupt NFC North QBs.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Jets GM Joe Douglas reportedly had his sights set on Taliese Fuaga entering Senior Bowl week, and the Oregon State offensive tackle only helped his stock with his impressive performance in Mobile. New York gets much-needed protection for Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings defense definitely showed improvement under first-year defensive coordinator Brian Flores, but it could definitely use another top-flight cornerback to pair with Byron Murphy. Terrion Arnold, having arrived at Alabama as one of the top safety prospects in the nation, has only been playing cornerback for a few years, but he has the versatility, athleticism and ball skills (five interceptions, 17 pass breakups in 2023) to elevate the Minnesota secondary for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Staring at salary cap problems regardless of what happens with Russell Wilson, the Broncos may look to trade some higher-priced players with the hope of getting some compensation instead of just cutting them. Two potential candidates? Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. That's the scenario in this mock draft, with the Broncos getting younger at wide receiver with the explosive Rome Odunze and looking to deal the other pass-catchers.

Round 1 - Pick 13 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the answer at QB, and while Aidan O'Connell performed admirably as a rookie, he doesn't appear to be the long-term solution. In need of a signal-caller, the Raiders make J.J. McCarthy the fourth QB taken in the top 13 picks. The reigning national champion is athletic, has a strong arm and knows how to win -- all of which head coach Antonio Pierce will appreciate.

Round 1 - Pick 14 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's NFL future is uncertain as he deals with a knee condition, and the Saints ended up moving guard Andrus Peat to left tackle midseason after Trevor Penning performed poorly and James Hurst got hurt. All that to say this: New Orleans needs a star-studded tackle. JC Latham is a huge body (6-foot-6, 359 pounds) who played right tackle at Alabama but should be able to handle moving over to the left side if necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd The Colts need cornerback help if they're going to limit intradivisional QBs C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence. Indianapolis will love the length, physicality, competitiveness and ball skills of Quinyon Mitchell, whose domination at the Senior Bowl puts him squarely in the CB1 conversation.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The Seahawks just fully guaranteed Geno Smith $12.7 million for 2024, and while that doesn't mean he'll definitely be on the roster -- he could still be traded -- it seems as though new head coach Mike Macdonald will be rolling with the veteran QB. Now he needs better protection, as the Seattle offensive line was among the worst in the NFL last season in quarterback pressure percentage and pass-blocking grade. Plus, all three of the team's interior offensive linemen are set to become free agents. Seattle addresses one of those needs with another Senior Bowl standout in Oregon center Jackson-Powers Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Wide receiver could be an option here, but let's assume the Jaguars bring back Calvin Ridley. The entire Jaguars defensive line combined for 4.5 sacks last season, and three of those came from Roy Robertson-Harris. Jer'Zhan Newton, meanwhile, combined for 13 sacks in his past two seasons at Illinois. He may be undersized, but he'd be able to provide consistent pressure up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Brock Bowers is certainly a top-10 talent, but he has a wider draft range due to his position (and also that it's a better quarterback and wide receiver class than in years past). This scenario would be a nightmare for the rest of the NFL, as Bowers would provide a whole new dimension to the Bengals' high-flying attack.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Third-round rookie Byron Young was a pleasant surprise off the edge in 2023, but the Rams need another reliable pass-rusher on the other side. Enter Jared Verse, a powerful specimen who racked up nine sacks in each of the past two seasons for Florida State.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th A year ago, the Steelers selected a player from Georgia in the first round (Broderick Jones) to be one of their starting offensive tackles. In this mock draft, they take another player from Georgia (Amarius Mims) to start at the other tackle spot. Much-needed protection for whomever is under center for Pittsburgh in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 1st With several high-priced stars, the Dolphins need to get younger and cheaper at a multitude of positions. They opt for the interior offensive line here with Troy Fautanu, who played left tackle at Oregon but is expected to kick inside as a pro.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th In 2013, the Eagles drafted a first-round offensive tackle out of Oklahoma. His name was Lane Johnson, and he's one of the most decorated offensive linemen in franchise history (five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro, two-time Second Team All-Pro, Super Bowl champion). Just over a decade later, they draft another first-round OT out of Oklahoma in Tyler Guyton. What Guyton lacks in experience (15 combined starts across four years at Oklahoma at TCU), he makes up for in athleticism and technique.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th The Texans were a below-average pass defense a year ago aside from second-year standout Derek Stingley, and now three of their contributors in the defensive backfield are set to become free agents. Houston addresses this need by selecting Ennis Rakestraw, who will endear himself to head coach DeMeco Ryans with his toughness, aggressiveness and energy.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 61st POSITION RNK 10th Tyron Smith is 33 years old, and Terrance Steele had an up-and-down season. And with the Cowboys set to commit to Dak Prescott long term once again, he needs to be adequately protected. Jordan Morgan can step in and fill one of those tackle spots.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Green Bay grabs an Iowa player for the second straight year in cornerback Cooper DeJean, who reunites with the team's 2023 first-round pick, edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach in Tampa Bay, but he still holds a lot of power as a senior adviser to GM Jason Licht. And one QB who he has gushed over is Michael Penix Jr. In this mock, the Buccaneers get the all clear about Penix's medicals and draft the Washington signal-caller to replace Baker Mayfield in 2024.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Despite being undersized, Byron Murphy has all of the skills needed to serve as the anchor in the middle of the Cardinals defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Bills need a WR other than Stefon Diggs who can make plays consistently, and Brian Thomas Jr. can be that guy. Overshadowed by Malik Nabers, Thomas has the size, explosiveness and production (FBS-leading 17 TD catches in 2023) to contribute in a big way.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd If the Lions want to make their first Super Bowl appearance, they'll need their pass defense to be better. (It was third-worst in the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt in 2023.) Nate Wiggins, with his 6-foot-2 frame and lightning speed, would be a great start toward improving the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Ravens go best player available here, and that just so happens to be another Penn State pass rusher in Chop Robinson. He reunites with Odafe Oweh as Baltimore improves its pass-rush depth.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 274 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Three of the 49ers' top-four edge rushers are set to become free agents, leaving Nick Bosa as the only proven pass rusher for the reigning NFC champions. San Francisco fixes that by adding Bralen Trice, who racked up 16 sacks over the past two seasons at Washington.