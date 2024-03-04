j-j-mccarthy.jpg
The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and it's becoming more and more likely that the first three picks in this year's NFL Draft will be quarterbacks.

But what if a team traded up to No. 4 and made it four QBs in four selections -- which would be a first in NFL history. That's what we explore in this mock draft, with the Arizona Cardinals trading out of that pick and a team moving up to take Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

Now let's get to it!

Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Combine medicals, combine schmedicals. The Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the top selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Commanders opt for Drake Maye, who has connections to QBs coach Tavita Pritchard and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Bill Belichick reportedly loved Jayden Daniels. Belichick is no longer with the Patriots, of course, but the Patriots end up agreeing with their former head coach and taking the Heisman Trophy winner.
  Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Surprise! There was a lot of talk at the NFL Combine about the Giants' willingness to trade up for a QB, and they do so here -- even with the top 3 off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Best-case scenario for the Chargers, who get Justin Herbert one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent years. Jim Harbaugh has seen up close just how good Marvin Harrison Jr. is, and now he'll get to coach the Ohio State standout instead of going against him.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
With Marvin Harrison Jr. off the board, the Cardinals turn their focus to the defensive side of the ball. Dallas Turner cemented himself as the best edge rusher in the class with an awesome combine performance.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Then rookie-QB Will Levis was sacked 28 times in nine starts last season. That can't happen if he's going to reach his potential as being the franchise guy in Tennessee. To better protect Levis, the Titans take Joe Alt, who's everything you want in an NFL left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
If the Falcons add a veteran QB, there's a decent chance they go defense with this selection. However, QBs going with the first-four picks make Malik Nabers available here, and the LSU star is too good for Atlanta to pass up.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
First Caleb Williams, then Rome Odunze. Combined with D.J. Moore, the Bears offense would have a bunch of firepower.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Debated giving the Jets Brock Bowers here, but Aaron Rodgers wouldn't be able to get him the ball if he was constantly running from pressure or on his back. Instead, New York adds much-needed protection in the form of Olu Fashanu, an athletic left tackle who, at just 21 years old, will only continue to get better.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Terrion Arnold, having arrived at Alabama as one of the top safety prospects in the nation, has only been playing cornerback for a few years. But he has the versatility, athleticism and ball skills (five interceptions, 17 pass breakups in 2023) to elevate the Minnesota secondary for years to come.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
I trust Sean Payton to make the right move at QB following the inevitable release of Russell Wilson. But with the pass-catching situation potentially in flux -- do the Broncos try and trade Jerry Jeudy and/or Courtland Sutton -- Denver gets a top-10 talent for whomever ends up under center.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked CB dominated the combine, running a blazing fast 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds), throwing up 20 reps on the bench and looking smooth during on-field drills. Mitchell replaces impending free agent Amik Robertson.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's NFL future is uncertain as he deals with a knee condition, and the Saints ended up moving guard Andrus Peat to left tackle midseason after Trevor Penning performed poorly and James Hurst got hurt. All that to say this: New Orleans needs a star-studded tackle. Taliese Fuaga has the size, power and technique to be that player.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
4th
Not only do the Colts re-sign Michael Pittman Jr., but they get him a running mate in Brian Thomas Jr. Overshadowed by Malik Nabers at LSU, Thomas ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash -- at nearly 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. Not only can he take the top off the defense, but he can make contested catches for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
If not for Dallas Turner, Jared Verse would have been the star of the position group at the combine. The Florida State standout had a strong finish to the season, and he kept that momentum going in Indianapolis. New head coach Mike Macdonald starts his tenure in Seattle with a big-time edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
A few weeks ago, I had the Jaguars taking defensive tackle Johnny Newton. This time around, I have them taking Byron Murphy. The reasoning remains the same: the Jaguars need to get more pressure from the interior defensive line, and Murphy can be that guy.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Protect Joe Burrow at all costs -- that needs to be the goal for the Bengals this offseason. Cincinnati lets right tackle Jonah Williams walk in free agency and replaces him with JC Latham.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Laiatu Latu didn't test as well as the other top edge rushers, but he's technically sound and super productive. Those qualities will translate to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Easy one here. Steelers select the Oregon Mauler to replace the recently released Mason Cole.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
56th
POSITION RNK
4th
With several high-priced stars, the Dolphins need to get younger and cheaper at a multitude of positions. They opt for the interior offensive line here with Troy Fautanu, who played left tackle at Washington but is expected to kick inside as a pro.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles once again land a defender who should have been selected higher. Chop Robinson's length isn't ideal, but his speed and explosiveness were on full display at the NFL Combine.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Nate Wiggins's NFL Combine was cut short due to a hip flexor injury, but he showed what he needed to by running the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the event (4.28 seconds). He's super light (173 pounds) and needs to show more aggressiveness against the run, but I'd trust DeMeco Ryans to get the most out of the Clemson standout.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly going to hit free agency, so the Cowboys find his replacement in Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Green Bay grabs an Iowa player for the second straight year in cornerback Cooper DeJean, who reunites with the team's 2023 first-round pick, edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
8th
It appears as though Mike Evans will be playing elsewhere in 2024, so the Buccaneers draft his replacement. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Adonai Mitchell ranked third among WRs in the 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds) and first in the broad jump (11-foot-4) and added an impressive 39.5-inch vertical jump. The Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year solidified himself as a Round 1 pick at the NFL Combine.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
2nd
A Jones fracture near his pinky toe prevented Jer'Zhan Newton from participating at the NFL Combine, but he's still a first-round talent and a player the Cardinals could use along their defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
5th
If you break the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash, you automatically go in the first round of my next mock draft. And Xavier Worthy is more than just the 4.21-second 40 he ran in Indianapolis; he led the Big 12 in receiving yards (2,755) and receiving touchdowns (26) over the past three seasons. With Gabe Davis leaving in free agency, the Bills add the Texas speedster to take the top off the defense and add more firepower for Josh Allen.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Lions make Kool-Aid McKinstry the second Alabama DB off the board to help improve their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
6th
One of the better offensive tackles in this class falls right into the Ravens lap. Ronnie Stanley and/or Morgan Moses could be cap casualties this offseason, so Tyler Guyton makes a ton of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
6th
Three of the 49ers' top-four edge rushers are set to become free agents, leaving Nick Bosa as the only proven pass rusher for the reigning NFC champions. San Francisco fixes that by adding the big and versatile Darius Robinson.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
11th
Daniel Jeremiah said on the NFL Combine broadcast that the rest of the league can't let the Chiefs draft Ladd McConkey. The other 31 teams don't listen as Patrick Mahomes gets a much-needed weapon at wideout.