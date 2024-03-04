Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Don't overthink this, Chicago. Caleb Williams is the best QB in this draft class. We talked to him at the combine, and not only was he humble, it was pretty clear that all he cares about is winning.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd No player did more for their draft stock during the 2023 college football season than Jayden Daniels. His playing style reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and I've said this for months now: would be shocking if, five years from now, Daniels ends up as the best QB in this class?

Round 1 - Pick 3 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th J.J. McCarthy might be one of the most polarizing players in this class, and I'll admit it, I was skeptical that he was worthy of a first-round pick. It's not because he isn't talented (his athleticism and arm strength are impressive), but because he wasn't asked to do a lot in Michigan's offense. But go back and watch his throws on third down and 6 to 10 yards to go: he completed 73% of his attempts -- many of them NFL throws -- with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers. We also talked to him at the combine and the charisma and leadership just ooze off him. And I get it, you might think that we got caught up in the moment, but I'll just say this: last year when we spoke to C.J. Stroud at the combine, those very same qualities were blindingly obvious in person, and it certainly didn't hurt his cause during a historic rookie season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Marvin Harrison Jr. didn't work out at the combine -- he even no-showed for media availability -- and it looks like he won't work out at the Ohio State Pro Day, either. And none of it will affect his draft stock.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Last year, three QBs went in the top 4 picks. And in 2021, the top 3 selections were all QBs. You'd have to go back to 2017 to find the last time four QBs went in the top 10 (before that? 1949). We could see four quarterbacks off the board through five picks this year, especially if multiple teams are able to trade up. And that's what happens in this mock draft: the Vikings move up to take Drake Maye as their next face of the franchise. The implication, of course, is that Kirk Cousins signs a huge deal with the Falcons, Broncos or even the Raiders because otherwise, any of those three teams could be looking to move up for a QB, too.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st I was tempted to take Malik Nabers here, but if the plan is to roll with Daniel Jones for another season, there has to be some questions answered along the offensive line. Olu Fashanu is just 21 years old, he's insanely athletic and he would've been a top-10 pick had he come out a year ago.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Alt had a solid 2022 but took his game to another level last season for Notre Dame. He's 6-foot-8 and moves like a tight end. He's a Day 1 starter in Tennessee, and he'll line up next to 2023 first-rounder Peter Skoronski who played well at left guard when healthy as a rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Jared Verse's combine performance reinforced everything we all saw on tape the last two seasons at Florida State. He's a powerful pass-rusher with a non-stop motor who shows up big when the game is on the line.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Best-case scenario for the Bears here. They land Caleb Williams, and then a run on quarterbacks and teams having to fill needs along the offensive line lead to Nabers falling right in their lap. He's legit a top 5 talent, and now Chicago has QB1 and essentially WR1.5 based on all the things Nabers does at such a high level.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd This is a deep offensive line class. It's an even deeper wide receiver class, but there's only one Rome Odunze who, like Nabers, would end up hearing his name called inside the top 5 picks if not for the quarterbacks. We talked to him at the combine, and he explained the progress he made from 2022 to 2023 in pretty simple terms: No one was going to outwork him. Garrett Wilson needs some help, and Oduzne feels like the perfect fit.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Chargers have used recent first-round picks on left tackle Rashawn Slater and left guard Zion Johnson, and now they're going to the well once more for Fuaga, who dominated the Pac 12 as a right tackle for the Beavers. He's a Day 1 plug-and-play starter who is as powerful as they come in this class but who also has the athleticism to get into space and destroy second-level defenders.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Denver would love a QB -- and for our purposes here, we can assume it landed Cousins if it's not trading up -- but it lands the twitchiest interior defensive lineman in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Quinyon Mitchell is long, fluid and was a pass-breakup machine at Toledo. And that's exactly who he was at the Senior Bowl, and what he re-reconfirmed again in Indy at the combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time, a 38-inch vertical jump and 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas Turner tested well at the combine, and it just confirmed what we all saw the past two seasons. Will Anderson Jr. told us that Turner was a more complete player coming out of Alabama than he was, and that means the Saints are getting a steal here.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd There is no one in this draft class who is more driven to be great than Terrion Arnold, and I don't say that lightly. My co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman, talked to Arnold after the Tennessee game last fall -- the game where Arnold was benched -- and told him a lot had to change if he was going to enter the draft. Arnold took it to heart, wrote down every word, and made a promise to Spielman that he would be a different player the next time they met. Arnold had 4 interceptions over the second half of the 2023 season and could very easily be CB1 in this draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 16 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Bills fans have been clamoring for a wide receiver for months now, so who am I to argue with them. It's a deep class, yes, but Thomas is special, even among this group of peers. He's a touchdown machine who at nearly 6-foot-3, 209 pounds, blazed a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time at the combine. And he plays every bit that fast on tape. He might be one of the few people who Josh Allen would have a hard time overthrowing.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd At the combine. Nate Wiggins measured 6-foot-1 and ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash -- and the tape matches the measurables. But he also weighed 173 pounds (he looked a little bigger than that on tape), which fair or not, will draw comps to the Commanders first-rounder from a year ago, Emmanuel Forbes, who weighed 166. In my mind, Wiggins is the more complete player who does a lot of things really, really well, but he'll have to show he can handle the rigors of the position against WRs that outweigh him by 25 pounds at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd JC Latham's nickname is Trench King, and that's exactly how he plays. He's an enormous physical presence on the right side, but he's incredibly athletic for that size. Brock Bowers was a serious consideration herem, but Cincy has to fix the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th The ball-hawking Cooper DeJean is super athletic, and he can line up just about anywhere (and he's an asset in the return game, too). That versatility and rare athleticism will make him a good fit in L.A.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st There are very few holes in Jackson Powers-Johnson's game. He can play either guard or center in the NFL, and this pick for the Steelers should give fans the same feeling they had when the team took Maurkice Pouncey or David DeCastro in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I'm as shocked as you that Brock Bowers was still available here. There were a few trades above that were for other position needs that pushed Bowers down, but it's hard to envision how a top 10 player (he's actually No. 6 on our big board) lasts this long. I get it. But as I've written in the past: In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; T.J. Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. And 10 months ago, Sam LaPorta lasted until Round 2.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The biggest issues facing Laiatu Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. Because on the field, he is a juiced-up power rusher who dominated during the 2023 season, then at the Senior Bowl, and then showed out at the combine, too.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnny Newton played on an Illini defense in 2022 that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and Day 2 selections Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. He had a strong 2023 campaign and will be in the running for DT1 alongside Byron Murphy II. Newton didn't take part in combine workouts because he's recovering from surgery on a foot injury he suffered late last season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th Fautanu was excellent at left tackle for the Huskies during their run to the national title last season, and that athleticism should keep him outside at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th I considered Amarius Mims or Tyler Guyton here, but both play right tackle and it's not clear the Packers have any interest in moving Zach Toms to the left side. But the team does have needs in the secondary, and good luck finding a more aggressive cornerback than Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., whom we spoke with at the combine and reminds me a lot of Devon Witherspoon. At 5-foot-11, he's slightly taller than Jaire Alexander when he came out of Louisville, but Rakestraw weighs just 183 pounds, a full 13 pounds less than Alexander when he was at the combine. But again, Rakestraw plays much bigger -- and stronger -- both in coverage and against the run, and it consistently shows up on tape.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Yes, Keon Coleman ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the combine, but I do not care. At all. He also hit more than 20 miles per hour in the gauntlet drill and didn't drop a pass. We talk about the importance of game speed all the time, and the only more obvious example might be Puka Nacua, who ran a 4.57 at the 2023 combine -- only to have a record-setting rookie campaign for the Rams.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th Amarius Mims' size and athleticism are special, even in this top-flight offensive line draft class. The only issues are that he hasn't played much football and he struggled to stay healthy last fall. But when he was on the field -- including his very first college start against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff back in January 2023, he has been dominant. And if he had stayed healthy in 2023 (he also tweaked his hamstring at the combine) he would've been an easy top 15 pick.

From From Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 28 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th When asked in recent weeks, the Seahawks haven't issued a full-throated long-term endorsement of Geno Smith ... but they didn't do it a year ago either, and Smith went on to have another spectacular season. But if the team loves one of the QBs in this class, everything's on the table. I've long thought Michael Penix Jr. played like a first-rounder during the 2023 season, and he looked sharp during combine drills, too. The injury history is a concern, yes, but in this mock draft, the Seahawks trade down, acquire picks, and get Penix Jr. on the fifth-year option.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th It came as a surprise to no one that Chop Robinson tested through the roof at the combine. He also weighed 254 pounds, though you'd like to see him stand up at the point with more consistency. That said, he played with one of the highest motors in college football and that -- along with the ability to bend the corner like few in this class -- translates immediately to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 8th Graham Barton played left tackle his final three seasons at Duke, and he was the anchor of that unit, but his NFL future will be inside, either at guard or center. And with both of Baltimore's guards set to hit free agency, Barton makes sense here.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Darius Robinson quietly had a dominant season for the Tigers, and followed that up with a not-so-quiet Senior Bowl week, where he showed he can play both as an edge rusher or kick inside. I don't care that he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash at the combine; he's 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds with 34.5-inch arms and a 35-inch vertical. He's explosive and powerful and feels like a natural fit in San Francisco.