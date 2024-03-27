Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears' new face-of-the-franchise quarterback will be 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Justin Fields is now a Pittsburgh Steeler. Yes, Williams isn't flawless. He could be better at staying on schedule and executing the plays that are called, but his cool demeanor and ingenuity when plays do break down make him a special quarterback prospect. Williams also isn't afraid to speak his mind: he concluded his NFL Scouting Combine press conference by asking if the Bears want to win. That's a leader.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 It's a new regime in Washington. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn look to kick off their franchise-altering draft class that includes six of the first 102 picks with their face-of-the-franchise QB. Maye was the only FBS player with 7,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the past two seasons. Maye also said at his combine presser that it didn't seem like the Bears were very familiar with who he was. Maye will be here at number two, and given his age and eye-popping throws on tape, he should be the pick.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner enters the pros with 55 games of experience as a starter (29 at Arizona State, 26 at LSU), and he parlayed that experience into becoming the only player in FBS history with 12,000-plus career passing yards and 3,000-plus career rushing yards. He also became the only FBS player since the turn of the 21st century to average over 300 passing yards per game and 75 or more rushing yards per game in a season this past year. The Patriots signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to be their bridge quarterback/mentor. Now, all they have to do is get their future QB1 to Foxborough.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 The Minnesota Vikings didn't send the Houston Texans two second-round picks (one in 2024 and one in 2025) and a 2024 sixth-round pick for an extra 2024 first-rounder for nothing. They thirst for a new franchise quarterback after Kirk Cousins deserted them for the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings use that extra draft capital to trade up and select J.J. McCarthy after the first three teams refuse to move back. McCarthy was an efficient conductor for Michigan's run-first offense the last two seasons, throwing 44 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. The result: a 27-1 record and a 2023 national championship. McCarthy was adept at executing the offense his coaches asked him to run while also showcasing athleticism as a runner and while throwing on the run. He has the velocity to make tight window throws and has no issue taking what the defense gives him. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort trades back for the second draft in a row in order to accelerate Arizona's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 The Chargers need another pass-catcher after making tough salary cap decisions and moving on from wideouts Mike Williams and/or Keenan Allen. Los Angeles selected TCU's Quentin Johnston (6-foot-4, 215 pounds) in the first round last year, and this time it selects a receiver with a similar build who is a generational prospect in Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. College football's receiving touchdowns leader across the past two seasons (28) enters this draft as the clear-cut WR1. Justin Herbert is ready to raise his game to a new level with a shiny, young top target.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 Malik Nabers was one of the most electrifying receivers in the nation last year, ranking second in the country in receiving yards (1,569) and receiving first downs (69). The Giants desperately need a game breaker at receiver, and this pick fills that void.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Joe Alt was a unanimous 2023 All-American as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded offensive lineman last season (90.7). He has been impenetrable as a pass-blocker the last two seasons, allowing just one sack and only 11 quarterback pressures since 2022. Given the litany of injuries Titans quarterbacks have suffered the past two seasons, Tennessee selects the best offensive line prospect in the 2024 class.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta needs help along the edge after letting 37-year-old Calais Campbell walk in free agency and no player on the team totaling at least seven sacks. The only pass rusher who totaled more sacks (22.5), tackles for loss (32.5) and quarterback pressures (117) than Dallas Turner from 2021-2023 was former teammate Will Anderson Jr. Turner isn't as polished entering the league as Anderson Jr. was, but the physical tools are there. Atlanta snags arguably the most pro-ready edge rusher prospect in the 2024 class.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Chicago goes all in on supporting Caleb Williams' development after both Mitch Trusbisky and Justin Fields failed to pan out. While edge rusher is a tempting selection, the Bears select college football's receiving yards leader (1,640) to pair with D.J. Moore. Now, Williams is set up to thrive in the Windy City.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 Aaron Rodgers hasn't had a reliable tight end since former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley's spinal cord injury back in 2013. The Jets addressed their offseason line swiftly this offseason, signing Cowboys Pro Bowler Tyron Smith and Ravens guard John Simpson and trading for Ravens offensive tackle Morgan Moses. Rodgers pounds the table for Bowers, and general manager Joe Douglas grants his request. Bowers falls into their laps as a one of the best tight end prospects in years. He is the SEC's all-time leader for tight ends in catches (175), receiving yards (2,538) and receiving touchdowns (26) -- and all those figures were also the most among TEs from 2021-2023. He is also the first college football player with 25 or more receiving touchdowns and five or more rushing touchdowns in a career since Tavon Austin did so at West Virginia from 2009-2012. Dynamic to say the least.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Jared Verse is arguably this class' best when it comes to bull-rushing opposing offensive tackles into their quarterbacks to blow up plays before they can even get going. He is also sturdy against the run. The Cardinals need more juice in their pass rush -- they ranked 23rd in quarterback pressure rate (32.9%) -- and Verse will help them greatly in this area.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrion Arnold is the hands-down top defensive back in this class, and he goes to a team that already has a Pro Bowl corner in Pat Surtain II. At 6-foot and weighing 196 pounds, Arnold won consistently in the SEC. The first-team All-American co-led the conference with five interceptions and led the entire SEC in targets ending with an incompletion (43). Arnold also didn't allow a touchdown on 445 coverage snaps last season. Denver's secondary will likely take a step back after releasing Justin Simmons. Arnold can help soften his absence, an ability he highlighted with the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Raiders lost right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to the New York Giants in free agency. Las Vegas adds a mountain-like blocker in Fuaga, who is 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds. He is a menace as a run blocker, and he has plenty of upside as a pass blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans whiffed on 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning. Left tackle Andrus Peat is also a free agent. Fashanu didn't allow a sack during his 697 pass-blocking snaps in college. He could improve as run-blocker, but this is the kind of anchor at left tackle Derek Carr needs to reduce the pressure he faces from his blind side.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Selecting Quinyon Mitchell, a 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback equipped with great speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine) could help out their defense tremendously. The physical tools are off the charts.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Byron Murphy II is exactly what the Seahawks need up front to pair nicely with Leonard Williams and Boye Mafe on the edges of their defensive front. They were the second-worst run defense in football in 2023, and the 6-foot-1, 308-pound mountain of a man could go a long way toward getting back on track. He had the highest quarterback pressure rate (17.0%) by an FBS defensive tackle last season (minimum 250 pass rushes) as well as the highest Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade (91.5) by an FBS defensive tackle in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 Brian Thomas Jr. is massive, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, and he used that frame well in 2023, leading the nation in receiving touchdowns with 17. The loss of Calvin Ridley to the Titans hurts, but Thomas can fill in as Trevor Lawrence's new, top outside receiver. Thomas and new Jaguar Gabe Davis provide plenty of size on the outside while Christian Kirk continues to carve up the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th JC Latham is a plug-and-play guy at tackle or guard. The second-team All-American allowed just three sacks in 970 career pass-blocking snaps. Latham started every Alabama game (27) at right tackle the last two seasons. Yes, the Bengals did sign Trent Brown, but Joe Burrow needs a long-term right tackle. Here he is.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Laiatu Latu racked up the hardware at UCLA, down the highway from the Rams in Inglewood, last season: He was named a unanimous All-American and the 2023 Ted Hendricks Award winner (the best defensive end in college football). He led the FBS in quarterback pressure rate (21.4%) in 2023, and his 23.5 sacks across the last two seasons were also the most in college football. His 96.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade is the highest by an FBS player in the past 10 seasons. That's the type of pass-rush presence the Rams need after Aaron Donald's retirement. Sure, it's not a one-for-one since Latu is an edge player and not an interior rusher like Donald, but he fills a need all the same.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st The 2023 Morris Trophy winner (the best offensive lineman in the Pac-12) is the type of lineman the Steelers need: a real deal left tackle. He shores up the left tackle spot opposite 2023 first-round pick right tackle Broderick Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Amarius Mims is somewhat of a question mark with only eight career starts in 30 college games. He didn't allow a sack in 377 pass-blocking snaps in college. Mims did start in both of Georgia's playoff games en route to a 2022 CFP national title. The Dolphins need to protect Tua Tagoaviloa, and Mims and his 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame would be an affordable and helpful add to achieve that goal. He could learn a lot from Terron Armstead in the meantime. There aren't many athletes like Mims on this planet: he ran a 5.07-second 40-yard dash at his size. Unreal speed, which is something head coach Mike McDaniel covets across the board.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th REC 55 REYDS 845 YDS/REC 15.4 TDS 11 The 2023 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year could make a major impact with the Eagles in Year 1. The Eagles struggled to find a reliable third receiver after A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, which hindered what they were able to do through the air last season. Adonai Mitchell fixes those issues and provides Philly with a potent trio of wideouts.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals could still use another corner after signing Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency. The first-team All-ACC honoree doesn't have the ideal weight some teams look for, though, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 173 pounds. However, Nate Wiggins is a long, athletic cornerback with high-end speed as evidenced by his 4.28-second 40-yard dash. Jonathan Gannon will appreciate this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd One of the darlings of the Senior Bowl, Jackson Powers-Johnson is perhaps the best interior blocker in the entire draft. At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, he could play guard or center. Offensive line is arguably the Cowboys' biggest need after losing left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency. Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones touted offensive line as the strength of this draft class, and he puts his money where his mouth is with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Cooper DeJean is one of the top athletes in the entire draft, not just at his position. Iowa moved him around a ton, utilizing his skill set at outside corner, inside corner and at both safety spots. His high school basketball tape is filled with dunks. The 2023 unanimous All-American didn't allow a touchdown on 374 coverage snaps last season, and he also led the Big Ten in punt return yards (406) the last two seasons. Versatility is a trait highly valued by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, and with both Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander suffering injuries last season, this pick makes plenty of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Buccaneers traded Carlton Davis away to the Detroit Lions. Here comes his replacement in Kool-Aid McKinstry. The 2023 first-team All-American and two-time first-team All-SEC corner never allowed a touchdown in college on 1,206 career coverage snaps. His speed going deep and his quick twitch burst playing the ball in zone coverage could stand to improve, but playing in a secondary with Antoine Winfield Jr. should help those issues.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 8th Kyler Murray's health is of the upmost importance in Arizona, and the selection of Duke's Graham Barton is a great way to ensure Murray stays upright. He was a left tackle in college, but he profiles as more of a guard or center in the pros. Barton has quick reflexes, an unrelenting base and a physical finish to his blocks. Arizona plugs him in along its interior offensive line with its third and final pick of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Johnny Newton, a 2023 consensus All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, racked up 102 quarterback pressures the last two seasons, the most by an FBS defensive tackle in that span by 35 pressures. Buffalo will always have Kansas City in mind when building out its roster, and having a stout defensive tackle next to Ed Oliver who also has pass rush chops is critical for the Bills when they face Patrick Mahomes again.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Chop Robinson is explosive. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash while standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 254 pounds. Detroit couldn't find a pass-rush complement to Hutchinson last season, so it gets a dynamic athlete at that spot here. That should give the Lions defense a critical boost with the team squarely in contention for NFC supremacy.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens have dealt with multiple injuries to Ronnie Stanley, and they are thin at right tackle. Guyton (6-foot-7, 328 pounds) could potentially be developed into a right tackle or developed to be the long-term successor to protect Lamar Jackson's blindside since Stanley enters a contract year in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 9th Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones had way too many unblocked runs at Brock Purdy in the Super Bowl. The 49ers' offensive line needs an upgrade, and Jordan Morgan can help out. He was a pure left tackle at Arizona, but the 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman could also play guard in the NFL. San Francisco desperately needs help inside if it is going to get over the hump in the Super Bowl.