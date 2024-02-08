Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Commanders make the bold ascension to pair Williams with Kliff Kingsbury in the nation's capital. New owner Josh Harris puts his stamp on his team.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears opt for door No. 2 that features the reigning Heisman winner and a boatload of picks to continue to build the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If Maye is to fall, that slip might really take off here if the Patriots don't pick him at No. 3 overall. In this mock, they add a big, dynamic vertical threat to the receiver group with Harrison Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Odunze can step in as the primary "X" receiver on the perimeter in Arizona for Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st New GM Joe Hortiz identifies the interior of the Chargers defensive line one of the team's most glaring weaknesses, and Murphy is an uber-athletic and powerful penetrator.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Even with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on the roster, the Giants can't pass on the big-bodied talent with Maye here at No. 6.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Fuaga is a thick, powerful, and agile pass blocker who also brings plenty of pop in the run game. This is what the Titans desperately need at tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons add a premier, NFL-ready outside rusher to the defense. Huge need filled.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd Home run Top 10 for the Bears. They move back, get Daniels and land his LSU wideout in Nabers to round out the receiver group. Nabers and Moore would be a nightmare duo to corral after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd There's a touch of projection with Alt -- he needs to get stronger. Technically, he's all set. This Jets have to address the offensive front with Aaron Rodgers set to return in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th The Vikings go with McCarthy, who has plus arm talent and athleticism, two things the quarterback spot has lacked in Minnesota during the productive Kirk Cousins era.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th If the Broncos do trade Russell Wilson, they'll of course be in the quarterback market. Nix became an awesome point guard after transferring to Oregon, and that's precisely what Sean Payton would ask him to do in his offense.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Arnold is a super-fluid athlete who became a ballhawking corner in his final season at Alabama. Huge boost for the Raiders secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu is a young, highly talented left tackle with sky-high upside. He's an investment the Saints should make at this juncture.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Wiggins is a sleek athlete on the perimeter who was around the football often in the air for the Tigers in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st More offensive weaponry for Geno Smith. This is nice value for such a complete, dynamic tight end prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 17 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Latham would be a prudent selection for a Jaguars team that needs to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th If Tee Higgins bolts in free agency, another sizable and athletic wideout would be sensible for the Bengals offense. I have a feeling Thomas is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process. Big and fast.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 1st Kinches can be the quarterback of the Rams defense and make an impact in a variety of ways from his safety spot.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th How about a cornerback pairing of Mitchell and Joey Porter Jr. for the next 5-7 years in Pittsburgh?

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 196th POSITION RNK 16th If Connor Williams isn't re-signed, uh yeah, the Dolphins have a gaping hole at center, and Powers-Johnson is one rather large and athletic blocker at that position.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Eagles absolutely need to address their secondary early in the draft, and McKinstry has long looked like a future first-round pick on the field.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th DeMeco Ryans adds a secondary chess piece to the defense with twitchy movements and plus ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 3rd Nubin is a three-down safety who, given the Cowboys' pass-rush capabilities, could become a turnover machine in Dallas.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Lassiter pieced together a fine season at Georgia and possesses first-round-caliber traits. The Packers haven't been shy about drafting defensive backs in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Turner enjoyed a productive 2023 at Alabama and has plus athleticism around the corner.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Head coach Jonathan Gannon sees a little Haason Reddick in Robinson when he's flying around the corner.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Troy Franklin WR Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 9th Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon. There's some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Darius Robinson DL Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 138th POSITION RNK 13th Robinson could actually go higher than this, but if he's here, the Missouri star would be sensible for a Lions club that needs another rusher up front opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Another beefy but polished defensive lineman for the Ravens. Newton was awesome at Illinois and can really rush the passer.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 17th Shifty with great hands and plenty of explosiveness, don't be surprised if McConkey lands in Round 1. He'd be a fun addition to the Chiefs offense, and can hit the ground running in Kansas City.