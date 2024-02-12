The 2023 NFL season is officially over with the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl concluded over a week ago, and that means we are officially into draft season. So it only makes sense to unveil Mock Draft 6.0. In this version, five quarterback go in Round 1 -- and three go off the board at the top -- while eight offensive linemen, six wide receivers and five edge rushers also hear their respective names called.
As has been the case for much of the fall, Caleb Williams remains QB1, but after that, it's a wide-open race. Does Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye land as QB2? And where does J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr., or Bo Nix fit into the mix?
OK, let's get it -- all 32 picks.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with me and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Caleb Williams is the best QB in this class, but the Bears have to decide if, like a year ago, they want to trade down and stockpile picks, or stay put, which also means moving on from Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
No player did more for their draft stock in the fall than Jayden Daniels, who went from possible Day 3 pick to first-round prospect. He reminds me of Lamar Jackson, and it's not crazy to think that, five years from now, we'll look back and say that Daniels was the best player in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
The Patriots cannot come out of this draft without a quarterback. Drake Maye could push Caleb Williams for QB1, depending on the team -- and Jayden Daniels could be in the QB2 conversation, too. This QB class is deep at the top, so different teams will have different favorites.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Best-case scenario for the Cardinals, who get Kyler Murray the best wideout in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Chargers continue to bolster the offensive line -- they've drafted a tackle and a guard in the first round in two of the last three years -- even with a playmaker like Brock Bowers still on the board.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Offensive line could be a consideration here, but the Giants opt for Nabers, a big-play receiver who is a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Falcons could be in the QB business, but if there isn't a prospect who impresses them this early in the process, pass-rusher is likely priority No. 1. And Turner, who is coming off a great 2023 season for Alabama, will likely be a top-10 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bears stay put at No. 1 and get a QB. Then, eight picks later, they get their QB a big-play weapon in Rome Odunze.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is coming off a great season, coupled that with a great Senior Bowl week, and now goes from possible late first-rounder to one of the first offensive linemen off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell is long, fluid and was a pass-breakup machine at Toledo. And that's exactly who he was at the Senior Bowl -- to the point that he'll be in the CB1 conversation.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
QB is a huge need here, but Sean Payton doesn't have a history of rolling the dice with rookie QBs. Instead, the Broncos bolster the pass rush with Jared Verse.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
McCarthy did what he was asked at Michigan. He's not my QB4 based on the 2023 season, but all he does is win and his teammates love him. He has a big arm, is a great athlete, and the Raiders need a QB.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Saints could go wide receiver here, too, but Brock Bowers feels like stealing at No. 14; I'll repeat what I wrote back on Dec. 4, in one of my previous mock drafts: "In the last 20 years, 19 tight ends have gone in the first round. Five of those were selected in the top 10 (Eric Ebron, 10th overall in 2014; TJ Hockenson, 8th overall in 2019; Kellen Winslow II and Vernon Davis, 6th overall in 2004 and 2006; and Kyle Pitts, 4th overall in 2021). The other 14 were drafted between No. 19 and No. 32. I mention this because I think Brock Bowers is special. In fact, he's the No. 5 player on my big board. And maybe he's different; he'll be the tight end worth taking in the top 10." For now, though, I have him going in the middle of the round to New Orleans.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Arnold got some buzz in the fall, but it wasn't clear he would leave Alabama early. Now that he has, he'll be in the mix for CB1, alongside the aforementioned Quinyon Mitchell.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Newton played on an Illini defense in 2022 that included No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon and Day 2 selections Quan Martin and Sydney Brown. He had a strong 2023 campaign, and the Seattle defense, especially along the defensive line, is in line for some reinforcements.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The biggest issues facing Latu will be if he's cleared medically after a neck injury sidelined his career a few years ago. Because on the field, he was unstoppable during the 2023 season.
Round 1 - Pick 18
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Bengals have needs at wide receiver, too, but Latham will anchor the right side for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Nate Wiggins had a solid season for Clemson -- he's long, fast and consistently good in coverage, but he also improved in run support in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Washington • Sr • 6'3" / 213 lbs
The Steelers hired a new OC in Arthur Smith, which is good news for this offense. Still, if they don't think Kenny Pickett is the long-term solution, Penix Jr. could (should?) be a consideration here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Powers-Johnson is the most reliable offensive lineman in this class, and he can play either guard or tackle position in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Yes, the Eagles have A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, but there is little depth behind them, and Coleman, who also has return ability, showed his ability to take over games in 2023.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 23
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Will Anderson Jr. was dominant as a rookie, and even if the team re-ups Jonathan Greenard, you can never have too many edge rushers. And Chop Robinson played with one of the highest motors in college football.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
The ball-hawking DeJean can line up just about anywhere (and he's an asset in the return game, too) and that versatility and rare athleticism are what make him such an enticing prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Packers have a history of only drafting defensive players in the first round, so I'm not going to break tradition here; Kool-Aid has legit NFL cover skills -- the only question will be his deep speed, and that would be the only reason he'd still be available here. Otherwise, there's a lot to love about his game. Added bonus: he can be an asset in the return game, too.
Round 1 - Pick 26
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Baker Mayfield had to go to Tampa to rediscover his game, and he's playing some of the best football of his career. If the Bucs bring him back, they can focus on other parts of the offense, specifically, wide receiver. Brian Thomas flew under the radar for LSU, which is what happens when you play alongside Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels. But he a legit first-round talent who won consistently on vertical routes and dominated at the catch point.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson quietly had a dominant season for the Tigers, and followed that up with a not-so-quiet Senior Bowl week, where he showed he can play both as an edge rusher, or kick inside.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Bills fans desperately want WR help, so who am I to deny them of that? CB could be a consideration here, but Mitchell is the pick. The Texas WR is long and fast, but showed the ability to win on short and intermediate routes, too.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
I can't imagine Murphy lasting this long; it's just that I couldn't find a place to slot him above. Either way, the Lions get a steal here with arguably the twitchiest interior defensive linemen in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Mims has top-10 potential when he's healthy, something he struggled with for much of the 2023 season.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu, who has excelled at left tackle for Washington this season, could kick inside at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Left tackle Donovan Smith is a free agent after the season and right tackle Jawaan Taylor has been inconsistent at times. Rookie Wanya Morris has been capable in spot duty, but NFL teams are intrigued by Tyler Guyton's size and athleticism.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.