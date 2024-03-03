Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Combine medicals, combine schmedicals. The Bears are taking Caleb Williams with the top selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Commanders opt for Drake Maye, who has connections to QBs coach Tavita Pritchard and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Bill Belichick reportedly loved Jayden Daniels. Belichick is no longer with the Patriots, of course, but the Patriots end up agreeing with their former head coach and taking the Heisman Trophy winner.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 4 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Surprise! There was a lot of talk at the NFL Combine about the Giants' willingness to trade up for a QB, and they do so here -- even with the top 3 off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Best-case scenario for the Chargers, who get Justin Herbert one of the best wide receiver prospects in recent years. Jim Harbaugh has seen up close just how good Marvin Harrison Jr. is, and now he'll get to coach the Ohio State standout instead of going against him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 6 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st With Marvin Harrison Jr. off the board, the Cardinals turn their focus to the defensive side of the ball. Dallas Turner cemented himself as the best edge rusher in the class with an awesome combine performance.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Then rookie-QB Will Levis was sacked 28 times in nine starts last season. That can't happen if he's going to reach his potential as being the franchise guy in Tennessee. To better protect Levis, the Titans take Joe Alt, who's everything you want in an NFL left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd If the Falcons add a veteran QB, there's a decent chance they go defense with this selection. However, QBs going with the first-four picks make Malik Nabers available here, and the LSU star is too good for Atlanta to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd First Caleb Williams, then Rome Odunze. Combined with D.J. Moore, the Bears offense would have a bunch of firepower.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Debated giving the Jets Brock Bowers here, but Aaron Rodgers wouldn't be able to get him the ball if he was constantly running from pressure or on his back. Instead, New York adds much-needed protection in the form of Olu Fashanu, an athletic left tackle who, at just 21 years old, will only continue to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrion Arnold, having arrived at Alabama as one of the top safety prospects in the nation, has only been playing cornerback for a few years. But he has the versatility, athleticism and ball skills (five interceptions, 17 pass breakups in 2023) to elevate the Minnesota secondary for years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st I trust Sean Payton to make the right move at QB following the inevitable release of Russell Wilson. But with the pass-catching situation potentially in flux -- do the Broncos try and trade Jerry Jeudy and/or Courtland Sutton -- Denver gets a top-10 talent for whomever ends up under center.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st CBS Sports' No. 1 ranked CB dominated the combine, running a blazing fast 40-yard dash (4.33 seconds), throwing up 20 reps on the bench and looking smooth during on-field drills. Mitchell replaces impending free agent Amik Robertson.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk's NFL future is uncertain as he deals with a knee condition, and the Saints ended up moving guard Andrus Peat to left tackle midseason after Trevor Penning performed poorly and James Hurst got hurt. All that to say this: New Orleans needs a star-studded tackle. Taliese Fuaga has the size, power and technique to be that player.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Not only do the Colts re-sign Michael Pittman Jr., but they get him a running mate in Brian Thomas Jr. Overshadowed by Malik Nabers at LSU, Thomas ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash -- at nearly 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. Not only can he take the top off the defense, but he can make contested catches for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd If not for Dallas Turner, Jared Verse would have been the star of the position group at the combine. The Florida State standout had a strong finish to the season, and he kept that momentum going in Indianapolis. New head coach Mike Macdonald starts his tenure in Seattle with a big-time edge rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st A few weeks ago, I had the Jaguars taking defensive tackle Johnny Newton. This time around, I have them taking Byron Murphy. The reasoning remains the same: the Jaguars need to get more pressure from the interior defensive line, and Murphy can be that guy.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Protect Joe Burrow at all costs -- that needs to be the goal for the Bengals this offseason. Cincinnati lets right tackle Jonah Williams walk in free agency and replaces him with JC Latham.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Laiatu Latu didn't test as well as the other top edge rushers, but he's technically sound and super productive. Those qualities will translate to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st Easy one here. Steelers select the Oregon Mauler to replace the recently released Mason Cole.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th With several high-priced stars, the Dolphins need to get younger and cheaper at a multitude of positions. They opt for the interior offensive line here with Troy Fautanu, who played left tackle at Washington but is expected to kick inside as a pro.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th The Eagles once again land a defender who should have been selected higher. Chop Robinson's length isn't ideal, but his speed and explosiveness were on full display at the NFL Combine.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Nate Wiggins's NFL Combine was cut short due to a hip flexor injury, but he showed what he needed to by running the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the event (4.28 seconds). He's super light (173 pounds) and needs to show more aggressiveness against the run, but I'd trust DeMeco Ryans to get the most out of the Clemson standout.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith is reportedly going to hit free agency, so the Cowboys find his replacement in Amarius Mims.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th The Packers have used 12 of their past 13 first-round picks on the defensive side of the ball -- with the lone offensive player being Jordan Love -- and I expect that to continue this year. Green Bay grabs an Iowa player for the second straight year in cornerback Cooper DeJean, who reunites with the team's 2023 first-round pick, edge rusher Lukas Van Ness.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 8th It appears as though Mike Evans will be playing elsewhere in 2024, so the Buccaneers draft his replacement. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Adonai Mitchell ranked third among WRs in the 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds) and first in the broad jump (11-foot-4) and added an impressive 39.5-inch vertical jump. The Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year solidified himself as a Round 1 pick at the NFL Combine.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd A Jones fracture near his pinky toe prevented Jer'Zhan Newton from participating at the NFL Combine, but he's still a first-round talent and a player the Cardinals could use along their defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th If you break the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash, you automatically go in the first round of my next mock draft. And Xavier Worthy is more than just the 4.21-second 40 he ran in Indianapolis; he led the Big 12 in receiving yards (2,755) and receiving touchdowns (26) over the past three seasons. With Gabe Davis leaving in free agency, the Bills add the Texas speedster to take the top off the defense and add more firepower for Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions make Kool-Aid McKinstry the second Alabama DB off the board to help improve their secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 6th One of the better offensive tackles in this class falls right into the Ravens lap. Ronnie Stanley and/or Morgan Moses could be cap casualties this offseason, so Tyler Guyton makes a ton of sense.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 6th Three of the 49ers' top-four edge rushers are set to become free agents, leaving Nick Bosa as the only proven pass rusher for the reigning NFC champions. San Francisco fixes that by adding the big and versatile Darius Robinson.