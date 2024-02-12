The 2023 NFL season is in the books and, of course, we're already looking forward to 2024. We've taken a look at the betting favorites for Super Bowl LIX and some key storylines to follow this offseason, so now it's time to see who the oddsmakers have standing above the rest as the Most Valuable Player in the NFL next season.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as the odds-on favorite to win league MVP in 2024. He has already won this award twice in his career, but there's a case to be made that he's just now entering his prime as he'll be 29 earlier next season. Only six players in NFL history currently have at least three MVP awards on their résumé.

One thing that will be worth watching if you're wagering on Mahomes to win MVP is what the Chiefs plan to do this offseason at wide receiver. While it didn't prove to be a fatal flaw during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2023, K.C. would be wise to add some talent around Mahomes, especially with tight end Travis Kelce set to turn 35 in early October. If they can pair Mahomes with another game-breaking pass-catching talent, the sky's the limit for how many MVPs he can collect.

Here's a rundown of players who own the top odds to win 2024 MVP.

MVP odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

In terms of value, Jalen Hurts at +1800 is very intriguing. The Eagles endured a down season after losing last year's Super Bowl, but they are still a club with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball and should be able to bounce back in 2024. Hurts finished second in MVP voting in 2022 and the fact that he's behind the likes of Dak Prescott and Jordan Love seems to be a bit too reactionary from what we saw this year and not necessarily indicative of what he's capable of producing in 2024.

While Hurts and even Tua Tagovailoa (+2200) present good value, Justin Herbert is the early pick here. His talent has never been in question as the Chargers quarterback possesses some of the best pure throwing ability in the NFL. The issues have largely arisen from poor coaching under the leadership of former head coach Brandon Staley. Now that Jim Harbaugh is slotted in to lead the franchise, Los Angeles should be a much more efficient operation and Herbert could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of that. They also have a top-five pick this offseason to add even more talent to the roster around Herbert.

The pick: Justin Herbert (+1200)