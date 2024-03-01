Last week, the NFL announced the official salary cap figure for 2024: $255.4 million. That number is $30.6 million more than the cap in 2023, making it the largest increase in free agency history. While this announcement benefits every team, there's still work to be done for some clubs.

As of Feb. 28, there are seven teams still over the cap number: the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. A couple of different ways these teams can create cap space is by releasing players, or restructuring contracts. Early this week, we saw a handful of restructures and cuts, which we will break down below.

Restructures

Cuts