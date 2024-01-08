With the 2023 regular season officially in the books, now seems like a good time to start talking about the 2024 season, so that's exactly what we're going to do here. Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, we can take a sneak peek at the 2024 schedule and that's because we now know who the 17 opponents will be for all 32 teams.

Each NFC team will be getting nine homes games this year, which means that conference will be hosting the majority of the international games.

Some of the biggest games on the 2024 schedule will include:

49ers at Bills

Ravens at Cowboys

Cowboys at 49ers

Dolphins at Browns

Bengals at Chiefs

Rams at Lions

With that in mind, let's check out the 2024 home-and-away opponents for all 32 teams.

How it works

Here's a brief explanation of the NFL scheduling formula, which was implemented in 2002 and revised in 2021 when the 17th game was added. Each team will play: Home and away against its three division opponents ( six games ).



).

The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating, three-year cycle ( four games ).



).

The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating, four-year cycle ( four games ).



).

Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings ( two games ). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.



). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-place team in an opposite-conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season, with the AFC teams hosting the game in 2023.

Mark your calendars

The 2024 regular season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 5, and run through Week 18, which will be played on Jan. 5, 2025.

The 2024 NFL season will conclude on Feb. 9, 2025 in New Orleans, where the NFC champion and AFC champion will meet in Super Bowl LIX.

2024 opponents

Here's the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team. The dates and times of each game will be released at some point during the spring.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Cardinals, 49ers

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Colts, Ravens, Rams, Seahawks, Lions

Miami Dolphins

Home: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Titans, Raiders, Cardinals, 49ers

Away: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Texans, Colts, Browns, Rams, Seahawks, Packers

New England Patriots

Home: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Texans, Colts, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks

Away: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Bengals, Titans, Jaguars, 49ers, Cardinals, Bears

New York Jets

Home: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Texans, Colts, Broncos, Rams, Seahawks

Away: Patriots, Dolphins, Bills, Jaguars, Titans, Steelers, Cardinals, 49ers, Vikings

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Bills, Eagles, Commanders

Away: Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Texans, Cowboys, Giants, Buccaneers

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, Eagles, Commanders

Away: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans, Cowboys, Giants, Panthers

Cleveland Browns

Home: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Cowboys, Giants

Away: Steelers, Bengals, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders, Jaguars, Eagles, Commanders, Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Jets, Giants, Cowboys

Away: Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Broncos, Raiders, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons

AFC South

Houston Texans

Home: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens, Bears, Lions

Away: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Dolphins, Bills, Steelers, Lions, Bears

Away: Texans, Jaguars, Titans, Jets, Patriots, Broncos, Giants, Packers, Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Texans, Colts, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Browns

Away: Texans, Colts, Titans, Dolphins, Raiders, Bills, Eagles, Bears, Lions,

Tennessee Titans

Home: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Patriots, Jets, Bengals, Packers, Vikings

Away: Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins, Bills, Chargers, Bears, Lions, Commanders

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Saints, Buccaneers, Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Saints, Buccaneers

Away: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Browns, Bills, Falcons, Panthers, 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Falcons, Panthers

Away: Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Saints, Buccaneers, Titans

Away: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Falcons, Panthers, Cardinals

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Home: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Buccaneers, Lions, Ravens, Bengals, Texans

Away: Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, 49ers, Browns, Steelers

New York Giants

Home: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Saints, Buccaneers, Vikings, Ravens, Bengals, Colts

Away: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Panthers, Falcons, Seahawks, Steelers, Browns

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Panthers, Falcons, Packers, Steelers, Browns, Jaguars

Away: Giants, Cowboys, Commanders, Rams, Saints, Buccaneers, Bengals, Ravens

Washington Commanders

Home: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Browns, Steelers, Titans

Away: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Bengals, Ravens

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Home: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots

Away: Lions, Packers, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Commanders, Texans, Colts

Detroit Lions

Home: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans, Bills

Away: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers, Texans, Colts,

Green Bay Packers

Home: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Cardinals, 49ers, Saints, Colts, Texans, Dolphins

Away: Bears, Lions, Vikings, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks, Jaguars, Titans

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cardinals, 49ers, Falcons, Texans, Colts, Jets

Away: Bears, Lions, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Giants, Jaguars, Titans

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Chiefs, Chargers, Steelers

Away: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Commanders, Eagles, Vikings, Broncos, Raiders

Carolina Panthers

Home: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Giants, Cardinals, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals

Away: Falcons, Saints, Buccaneers, Eagles, Commanders, Bears, Broncos, Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Home: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Eagles, Commanders, Rams, Broncos, Raiders, Browns

Away: Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers, Cowboys, Giants, Packers, Chiefs, Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Eagles, 49ers, Commanders, Ravens, Broncos, Raiders

Away: Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Cowboys, Giants, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Home: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Commanders, Patriots, Jets, Chargers

Away: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Panthers, Dolphins, Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Home: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Eagles, Bills, Dolphins, Raiders

Away: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Lions, Bears, Saints, Patriots, Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Cowboys, Jets, Patriots, Chiefs

Away: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Buccaneers, Dolphins, Bills

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Packers, Vikings, Giants, Dolphins, Bills, Broncos

Away: Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bears, Lions, Falcons, Patriots, Jets