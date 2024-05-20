The 2024 NFL offseason continues to roll along, as 21 teams kicked off OTAs on Monday, per NFL.com. This is the first time we will see rookies practice with veterans, and maybe the last time we will get to see players like Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence throw the pigskin around before they put pen to paper on what they hope will be lucrative, long-term extensions.

Football is back, so let's go around the league and break down some notable moments from OTAs.

Rashee Rice present at OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Rashee Rice is facing multiple charges related to a high-speed car crash plus a police investigation into an alleged nightclub assault, but he was reportedly present at OTAs on Monday. ESPN previously reported Rice is expected to receive a multi-game suspension due to his actions this offseason. As a rookie, the SMU product caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns while Kansas City won Super Bowl LVIII.

Panthers respond to zero prime-time games

The Panthers were the only team in the NFL to receive zero prime-time games when the 2024 schedule was released last week. Quarterback Bryce Young was asked if getting no prime-time games was a slap in the face.

"It's out of our control ..." Young said, via Steven Taranto. "If someone slights me or slights us, I don't hold onto it."

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales was also asked for his reaction to receiving zero prime-time games, saying, "You've got to earn it."

Brian Thomas Jr. establishing chemistry with Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have lost Calvin Ridley this offseason, but they gained a wideout with potential in Brian Thomas Jr. The LSU product led the FBS with 17 receiving touchdowns last season, and was selected by Jacksonville at No. 23 overall.

Derrick Henry in his new threads

Tennessee Titans fans, look away.

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash in free agency this offseason, signing running back Derrick Henry to a two-year deal to pair with Lamar Jackson. On Monday, he took the field with his new team, rocking the purple jersey.