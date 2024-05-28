Offseason programming is well underway across the NFL, with all 32 teams engaging in some form of on- or off-field preparations ahead of summer training camp. Everyone from big-name veterans to incoming rookies are hitting the grass, signaling the 2024 campaign is fast approaching; only 100 days remain until the official start of the season.

Let's jump around the NFL for the latest news, notes and highlights out of organized team activities (OTAs):

Star wide receivers absent from Bengals practice

Cincinnati kicked off its voluntary OTAs this week, and neither Ja'Marr Chase nor Tee Higgins was in attendance, as ESPN reported. Chase, a three-time Pro Bowler, is under contract through 2025 but seeking a long-term extension. Higgins, meanwhile, has yet to sign the $21.8 million franchise tag the Bengals applied prior to free agency. Absent a new deal of his own, Higgins has reportedly repeatedly lobbied for a trade out of town.

Tua Tagovailoa back at OTAs, 'growing' in offense

The Miami Dolphins quarterback has been in and out of Miami's voluntary program while approaching a contract year and seeking a long-term extension, but the Pro Bowler was back on the field with the Dolphins Tuesday. Head coach Mike McDaniel, meanwhile, was complimentary of Tagovailoa's "growth and development" within the offense even during his limited offseason work: "All he ends up doing is rising to the challenge."

Keon Coleman works out with CeeDee Lamb

This technically falls outside of team work, but two of the game's most intriguing young wideouts were recently documented training under route-running instructor Delfonte Diamond.

Coleman could be an immediate top target for Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills after entering as a second-round draft pick in April, while Lamb is fresh off a career year as the Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 target, approaching 1,800 receiving yards in his third Pro Bowl season.

Buccaneers star slims down on the defensive line

Vita Vea, Tampa Bay's top interior lineman, weighed well over his listed 347 pounds in recent years, according to The Tampa Bay Times, but he's since slimmed down in anticipation of the 2024 season. Part of the Pro Bowler's process has included working out alongside former Buccaneers teammate Ndamukong Suh.