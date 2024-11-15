The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus heading into the Week 11 of the 2024 season. Thanks to a blocked field goal on the final play of the game, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-0) kept their perfect record in tact with a 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 10. The Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 46) in one of the marquee matchups on the Week 11 NFL schedule. Will Kansas City stay undefeated and tighten their grip on the top spot in the AFC standings, or will the Bills end their perfect season and move within one game of Kansas City in the race for the AFC's playoff bye? Before you lock in any Week 11 NFL picks or prop bets, be sure to check out the Week 11 NFL best bets and predictions from SportsLine expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

With the betting lines and prop bet markets now fully available, Kaylor has locked in the Green Bay Packers (-5.5, 40.5) covering against the Chicago Bears as one of his top Week 11 NFL picks. The Bears have lost three straight games, and are averaging only nine points per game during that stretch. Heralded rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has struggled mightily, and the Packers have one of the top defenses in the NFC this season. Moreover, Green Bay has covered the spread in five straight trips to Soldier Field.

"What's more troubling to me, though, are the rumblings of divide within Chicago's locker room. There were reportedly multiple veterans who would have rather seen rookie Caleb Williams benched before (Shane) Waldron getting fired. That doesn't bode well when matching up with a well-coached Green Bay team that is coming off a bye," Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's Week 11 NFL best bets here.

