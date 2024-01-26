The 49ers will return to the NFC Championship Game where their season ended disastrously last season. First, Brock Purdy tore his UCL after completing his first four passes against the Eagles, then backup quarterback Josh Johnson exited the game with a concussion, leaving the 49ers without a quarterback for the majority of the second half. The Eagles rolled over the 49ers, 31-7, advancing to Super Bowl 57. San Francisco will hope for better injury luck when it hosts the Lions at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. They'll kick off after the Ravens host the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

The Lions are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Detroit has +250 odds to win the NFC and +750 odds to win the 2024 Super Bowl. The 49ers are -310 to win on Sunday and +150 to win Super Bowl 58. Is there value in including any of these plays in your NFL bets and NFL bracket picks? Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions for the 2024 NFL Conference Championship Games, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

One of the NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Ravens to win the AFC. The Ravens had the best scoring defense in the NFL this season, allowing 16.5 points per game. They dominated the Texans last week in the Divisional Round with a 34-10 victory. Baltimore held Houston to 213 yards a week after the Texans had 45 points on 356 yards against the Browns, who allowed the fewest yards in the NFL during the regular season, on Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Ravens and 49ers are the only remaining teams in the playoffs that had a top-five scoring offense and defense this season. Baltimore won its final six regular-season games before losing the final week of the season after resting the majority of their starters, with three of those six wins coming over playoff teams.

The Ravens went 13-4 this season despite playing nine of 17 games against future playoff teams. Meanwhile, the Chiefs only played five games against postseason teams during the regular season and went 1-4 over those contests. The model sees the Ravens as fair value to win the conference (-170) and gives them a 34.4% chance to win the Super Bowl, which outpaces their implied odds at +200 (33.3%). See which other teams to pick here.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Ravens

3. Chiefs

NFC:



1. 49ers

3. Lions



Super Wild Card Weekend results:



Texans 45 vs. Browns 14

Chiefs 26 vs. Dolphins 7

Bills 31 vs. Steelers 17

Cowboys 32 vs. Packers 48

Lions 24 vs. Rams 23

Buccaneers 32 vs. Eagles 9



Divisional Round results:

49ers 24 vs. Packers 21

Ravens 34 vs.Texans 10

Lions 31 vs. Buccaneers 23

Bills 24 vs. Chiefs 27



2024 AFC Championship Game:



Ravens vs. Chiefs

2024 NFC Championship Game:

49ers vs. Lions



2024 Super Bowl



TBD