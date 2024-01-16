The 2024 NFL playoff bracket is set for the Divisional Round and four quarterfinal matchups will set the stage for conference championship battles next Sunday. In the AFC, the Ravens will host the Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and then the Bills will host the Chiefs in a 6:30 p.m. ET matchup on Sunday. In the NFC, the 49ers will host the Packers for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday and the Lions will host the Buccaneers for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. The latest 2024 Divisional Round NFL odds list the NFL favorites as Baltimore (-9), San Francisco (-10), Detroit (-6) and Buffalo (-2.5), but who actually comes out on top and makes it to Championship Sunday 2024? This might be the last chance to find value playing NFL futures with the NFL playoff bracket trimmed from eight teams to four. Before making any NFL picks or 2024 NFL bracket predictions for the divisional round, be sure to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top 2024 NFL playoff predictions

One of the surprising NFL playoff bracket predictions from the model: It is high on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6) and sees them as a sneaky value the rest of the way, even though they barely snuck into the 2024 NFL Playoffs. The Bucs are coming off a dominant 23-point win as 3-point home underdogs against the defending NFC champion Eagles during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend but now they'll go on the road against a franchise that just won its first postseason game in 32 years.

The Buccaneers got retribution for a 25-11 loss to the Eagles in Week 3 where they were outgained by 298 yards by outgaining Philadelphia 426-276 during NFL Super Wild Card Weekend. Meanwhile, the Lions outlasted the Rams despite being outgained by 91 yards. Tampa Bay has won six of seven and covered in five of six and the model likes the Buccaneers as a surprising value to win the NFC, giving them a 15.8% chance to win the conference despite +950 odds that imply a 9.5% chance to make the Super Bowl. See which other teams to pick here.

2024 NFL playoff brackets, seeding

AFC:

1. Ravens

2. Bills

3. Chiefs

4. Texans



NFC:



1. 49ers

3. Lions

4. Buccaneers

7. Packers



Super Wild Card Weekend results:



Texans 45 vs. Browns 14

Chiefs 26 vs. Dolphins 7

Bills 31 vs. Steelers 17

Cowboys 32 vs. Packers 48

Lions 24 vs. Rams 23

Buccaneers 32 vs. Eagles 9



Divisional Round:

49ers vs. Packers

Ravens vs. Texans

Lions vs. Buccaneers

Bills vs. Chiefs



NFC, AFC Championship Game:



TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD



2024 Super Bowl



TBD