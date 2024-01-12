The NFL playoffs are here, and Super Wild Card Weekend is chock-full of intrigue: the Packers visiting old friend Mike McCarthy in Dallas, Matthew Stafford versus Jared Goff in Detroit, the Chiefs and Dolphins rematching in frigid weather, and on and on.

Some matchups may be especially dictated by the health of contending teams, however. Several big names are part of this weekend's final injury reports, which are listed -- and analyzed -- below:

Saturday

Browns at Texans

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud could have a chance to pick on a banged-up secondary, with Delpit seemingly not ready to return from injured reserve and Thornhill iffy on the back end. Ward is expected to suit up, per NFL Media, while former Lions kicker Riley Patterson is set to replace Hopkins, who went 33 of 36 on field-goal tries this year. Houston may be getting reinforcements in the trenches, where Greenard has been absent for two straight games but leads the club with 12.5 sacks.

Dolphins at Chiefs

The good news for Miami is that Tua Tagovailoa's offensive line is intact (for now), with Terron Armstead and Liam Eichenberg returning to full practice participation. De'Von Achane is also available as the top ball-carrier in the event Mostert can't go. But the defense is a concern, with top pass rushers Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel all on IR. Kansas City should have Donovan Smith back at left tackle, while Toney hasn't played since mid-December. Rashee Rice and Justin Watson figure to remain Patrick Mahomes' top targets other than Travis Kelce.

Sunday

Steelers at Bills

Josh Allen may lean even more on Stefon Diggs with Davis sidelined out wide, leaving Khalil Shakir, Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty as WR alternatives. Douglas would be just as, if not more, pivotal an absence if he can't go, as he's been one of Buffalo's top defensive playmakers since arriving via trade. Dane Jackson and Christian Benford are available along with Taron Johnson at CB.

Packers at Cowboys

Packers: TBA

TBA Cowboys: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Rams at Lions

Rams: TBA

TBA Lions: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.

Monday

Eagles at Buccaneers

Eagles: TBA

TBA Buccaneers: TBA

Stay tuned for analysis.