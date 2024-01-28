We've reached Championship Sunday of the 2024 NFL Playoffs and both matchups will feature the No. 1 seed against the No. 3 seed. The 2024 AFC Championship Game will feature the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for a 3 p.m. ET kickoff, while the 2024 NFC Championship Game will send the Detroit Lions to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. The latest 2024 Championship Round NFL odds list the Ravens as 4.5-point favorites, while the 49ers are 7.5-point favorites.

Home teams are 8-2 so far during the 2024 NFL playoff bracket, but the Chiefs were one of the teams that managed a win on the road last week in Buffalo. Can you depend on Kansas City again as you make your NFL picks and can the Lions continue their dream season and defy the NFL odds? All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best Championship Round NFL picks.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (97-76 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-3 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-55 NFL ATS), and several other profitable NFL insiders. White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $2,100 for $100 bettors this season, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-3-1 record over his last 20 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-20 over his last 52 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

One of the Championship Round NFL score projections from Hartstein, who is 78-55-2 (+1664) over his last 135 NFL ATS picks, is backing the Ravens to beat the defending champions, 27-20, at home.

Baltimore has won 11 of its last 13 games and one of the losses came in a meaningless Week 18 contest against the Steelers where the Ravens rested their starters because they had already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The last three times that we've seen Baltimore's starters, they've hammered playoff teams, beating the 49ers 33-19, the Dolphins 56-19 and the Texans 34-10.

Lamar Jackson silenced his doubters by completing 72.7% of his passes and throwing for a couple of touchdowns while also rushing for 100 yards and two more scores in a divisional-round win. Now he's making his first AFC championship game appearance and should spearhead a potent Ravens rushing attack. They ran for 229 yards against the league's sixth-best run defense last week and the Chiefs rank 18th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and just gave up 182 yards on the ground to the Bills.

In the NFC Championship Game, SportsLine's Eric Cohen is expecting to see a comfortable 38-17 victory for the San Francisco 49ers over the Detroit Lions at home.

The 49ers have dominated the series against Detroit in recent years, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Lions. San Francisco has also won 10 consecutive games against Detroit at home. The Lions, meanwhile, have lost five of their last seven games against an opponent from the NFC West.

"While it has been an incredible run for the Lions, I'd be mildly surprised if they cover the spread," Cohen said.

Sunday, Jan. 28

2024 AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens (-4.5, 44.5)

2024 NFC Championship Game: Lions vs. 49ers (-7.5, 51.5)