A trip to Super Bowl LVIII will be on the line when the NFC and AFC Championship Games kick off Sunday. In the first matchup of the day, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m.ET in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The 2024 NFC Championship Game will feature Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions visiting Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the latest NFL odds, the Ravens are four-point favorites over the defending champions, while the Lions are 7.5-point underdogs on the road. All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's team of experts have teamed up to give you NFL betting advice and NFL score predictions needed to make the best Championship Round NFL picks.

The team of experts include proven NFL cappers R.J. White (97-76 NFL run), Jeff Hochman (16-3 NFL), Larry Hartstein (78-55 NFL ATS), and several other profitable NFL insiders. White's NFL picks on SportsLine have returned nearly $2,100 for $100 bettors this season, while Hochman has been red-hot in recent weeks, posting a 16-3-1 record over his last 20 NFL picks. Hartstein has a keen eye for betting trends when it comes to the Chiefs, going 32-20 over his last 52 against the spread picks involving Kansas City.

One of the Championship Round NFL score projections from Hartstein, who is 78-55-2 (+1664) over his last 135 NFL ATS picks, is backing the Ravens to beat the defending champions 27-20 at home.

The Ravens are 7-1 in their last eight games and coming off a dominant performance against the Houston Texans. In last week's win, Baltimore's defense held Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to 175 passing yards and the Ravens also gave up just 38 total rushing yards.

"The Chiefs just allowed 182 rushing yards to Buffalo, and they're liable to give up 200-plus to Lamar Jackson, Justice Hill and company," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Patrick Mahomes will find it tougher going against a Ravens defense that just held Houston without an offensive TD."

Over in the NFC Championship Game, SportsLine's Eric Cohen is expecting to see a comfortable 38-17 victory for the San Francisco 49ers over the Detroit Lions at home.

The 49ers have dominated the series against Detroit in recent years, winning 11 of the last 12 meetings against the Lions. San Francisco has also won 10 consecutive games against Detroit at home. The Lions, meanwhile, have lost five of their last seven games against an opponent from the NFC West.

"While it has been an incredible run for the Lions, I'd be mildly surprised if they cover the spread," Cohen said. See the rest of the experts' NFL score projections here.

Championship Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Jan. 28

2024 AFC Championship Game: Chiefs vs. Ravens (-4, 44.5)

2024 NFC Championship Game: Lions vs. 49ers (-7.5, 51.5)