The final week of the NFL regular-season kicked off with a doubleheader on Saturday.

The first game of the day took place in Baltimore, where the Steelers gave their playoff hopes a huge boost by beating the Ravens, 17-10. Despite the win, the Steelers haven't clinched a postseason berth just yet. They'll also need some help on Sunday and we'll be going over what they need.

The nightcap on Saturday will take place in Indianapolis in what will essentially be a playoff game between the Colts and Texans. Not only will the winner of that game clinch a playoff spot, but the team that wins will also be alive in the race for the AFC South title. On the other hand, the loser can start planning their offseason because they'll be eliminated from playoff contention.

With that in mind, here's a look at the current playoff standings plus what the playoff bracket currently looks like heading into Saturday night.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC North Champion (13-4) Ravens Possible seed: Clinched No. 1. The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which means we won't be see them on the field again until the divisional round of the playoffs. The loss to the Steelers meant nothing to Baltimore, which is a big reason why the Ravens decided to rest Lamar Jackson.

2. AFC East Leader (11-5) Dolphins Possible seeds: Second or sixth. If the Dolphins beat the Bills on Sunday night, then they'll clinch the No. 2 overall seed on the AFC. However, if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to sixth, which would give them a wild-card game against the Chiefs.

3. AFC West Champion (10-6) Chiefs Possible seed: Clinched No. 3. Patrick Mahomes won't be playing on Sunday against the Chargers and that's because Kansas City has nothing to play for. The Chiefs are locked into the third seed, which means they'll be opening the postseason against the Dolphins, Colts, Texans or Steelers.

4. AFC South Leader (9-7) Jaguars Possible seeds: Fourth or out of playoffs. If the Jaguars beat the Titans on Sunday, they'll win the AFC South and host the Browns in the wild-card round. Going into Week 18, the Jags had a path to make the playoffs even with a loss against the Titans, but that's no longer possible after Pittsburgh's win on Saturday. That means the Jags will be in a "win or go home" situation against Tennessee.

5. Wild Card 1 (11-5) Browns Possible seed: Clinched No. 5. The Browns will be resting everyone against the Bengals on Sunday and that's because they've already clinched the fifth-overall seed in the AFC. This means that they'll be traveling to face the winner of the AFC South -- Jacksonville, Houston or Indianapolis -- for wild-card weekend.

6. Wild Card 2 (10-6) Bills Possible seeds: Second, seventh or out of playoffs. If the Bills beat the Dolphins on Sunday, they'll win the AFC East and earn the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC. If they lose, they can still get in as the seventh-seed, but they'll also need the Jaguars to lose to the Titans. If the Jags win, then Buffalo will be out of the playoffs with a loss to Miami.

7. Wild Card 3 (10-7) Steelers Possible seeds: Sixth, seventh or out of playoffs. The Steelers are currently in the seventh spot, but they're no lock to make the playoffs. To make the playoffs as the seventh-seed, the Steelers need the Jags OR Bills to lose. To get the sixth-seed, the Steelers will need the Jaguars and Bills to BOTH lose on Sunday. On other other hand, the Steelers will be left out of the playoffs altogether if the Bills and Jags BOTH win, so this is a team that will be scoreboard watching on Sunday

STILL ALIVE (IND-HOU winner will clinch a playoff spot)

Colts (9-7)

Possible seeds: Fourth, sixth, seventh or out of playoffs. If the Colts lose on Saturday night, they're out of the playoffs. However, if they win they could still win the AFC South if the Jaguars lose on Sunday. If the Colts and Jags both win, Indy would get the sixth-seed if the Bills lose, but they'd get the seventh-seed if the Bills win.

Texans (9-7)

Possible seeds: Fourth, sixth, seventh or out of playoffs. If the Texans lose on Saturday night, they're out of the playoffs. However, if they win they could still win the AFC South if the Jaguars lose to the Titans on Sunday. If the Texans and Jags both win, Houston would get the sixth-seed if the Bills lose, but they'd get the seventh-seed if the Bills win.

AFC Wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

AFC

(7) Steelers at (2) Dolphins

(6) Bills at (3) Chiefs

(5) Browns at (4) Jaguars

Bye: Ravens

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC West Champion (12-4) 49ers Possible seed: Clinched No. 1. The 49ers will be resting a good chunk of their starters on Sunday against the Rams and that's because they've already clinched the top seed in the NFC.

2. NFC East Leader (11-5) Cowboys Possible seeds: Second, third or fifth (Clinched playoff berth). To clinch the NFC East title, all the Cowboys have to do is beat the Commanders. The Cowboys would also win the division if the Eagles lose to the Giants. On the other hand, the Cowboys will fall to the fifth-seed if they lose and the Eagles win. They could also get the third-seed if the Lions win while the Cowboys and Eagles both lose.

3. NFC North Champion (11-5) Lions Possible seeds: Second or third (Clinched NFC North). The Lions can only get the second seed if they beat the Vikings and that's combined with losses by BOTH the Cowboy and Eagles. If that one scenario doesn't happen, then the Lions will be the third-seed.

4. NFC South Leader (8-8) Buccaneers Possible seeds: Fourth or out of playoffs. The Buccaneers will essentially be playing a playoff game on Sunday against the Panthers. If they win, they'll make the postseason as the NFC South champion. However, if they lose, they'll be spending the playoffs at home.

5. Wild Card 1 (11-5) Eagles Possible seeds: Second or fifth (Clinched playoff berth). The Eagles can still win the NFC East, but that will only happen if they beat the Giants AND the Cowboys lose to the Commanders. If that doesn't happen, the Philly will be locked into the fifth-seed. 6. Wild Card 2 (9-7) Rams Possible seeds: Sixth or seventh (Clinched playoff berth). The Rams will clinch the sixth-seed if they beat the 49ers OR if the Packers lose to the Bears. However, they could fall to the seventh-seed and that will happen if they lose and the Packers win. 7. Wild Card 3 (8-8) Packers Possible seeds: Sixth, seventh or out of playoffs. The Packers will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bears. They'll get the sixth-seed if that win is combined with a Rams loss. They'll get the seventh-seed if that win is combined with a Rams win. The Packers could also get in with a loss, but they'd need the Seahawks and Vikings to lose, combined with a loss by EITHER the Saints or Buccaneers.

STILL ALIVE

Seahawks (8-8)

Possible seeds: Seventh or out of playoffs. The Seahawks will punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Cardinals combined with a Packers loss to Chicago.

Saints (8-8)

Possible seeds: Fourth, seventh or out of playoffs. The Saints will win the NFC South if they beat the Falcons AND the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers. The Saints could also get a wild-card berth if they beat the Falcons and that's combined with a Packers loss, a Seahawks loss and a Buccaneers win.

Vikings (7-9)

Possible seeds: Seventh or out of playoffs. The Vikings can still make the postseason, but they need some serious help. Not only would the Vikings have to beat the Lions, but the Seahawks and Packers would both have to lose PLUS either the Saints or Buccaneers would have to lose.

Falcons (7-9).

Possible seeds: Fourth or out of playoffs. The only way the Falcons can get to the playoffs is if they beat the Saints AND the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers. That combination would allow the Falcons to clinch the NFC South title.

NFC Wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

NFC

(7) Packers at (2) Cowboys

(6) Rams at (3) Lions

(5) Eagles at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: 49ers