Things always get kind of crazy during the final week of the regular season, and this year was no different.

The Tennessee Titans sent shockwaves around the AFC during the early slate of games with a 28-20 win over Jacksonville. If the Jaguars had won, they would have clinched the AFC South title, but instead, they're out of the playoffs.

Here's how Tennessee's win impacted the AFC playoff race:

The Texans clinched the AFC South

The Steelers clinched a playoff berth

The Bills clinched a playoff berth

The Jaguars were eliminated

The AFC playoff field is now set, but three of the seeds are still up in the air and they won't be settled until after the Bills and Dolphins play on Sunday night. In the NFC, the Packers will have a chance to clinch the final playoff spot if they can beat the Bears.

With that in mind, here's a look at the current playoff standings, plus what the playoff bracket currently looks like heading into the late afternoon games on Sunday. We'll also cover every possible seeding scenario that's still on the table for each team.

AFC playoff standings

1. AFC North Champion (13-4) Ravens Possible seed: Clinched No. 1. The Ravens have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, which means we won't be see them on the field again until the divisional round of the playoffs. The loss to the Steelers meant nothing to Baltimore, which is a big reason why the Ravens decided to rest Lamar Jackson.

2. AFC East Leader (11-5) Dolphins Possible seeds (Clinched playoff berth): Second or sixth. If the Dolphins beat the Bills on Sunday night, then they'll clinch the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC. However, if they lose, they'll drop all the way down to sixth, which would give them a wild-card game against the Chiefs. 3. AFC West Champion (10-6) Chiefs Possible seed: Clinched No. 3. Patrick Mahomes won't be playing on Sunday against the Chargers, and that's because Kansas City has nothing to play for. The Chiefs are locked into the third seed, which means they'll be opening the postseason against the Dolphins or Steelers.

4. AFC South Champion (10-7) Texans Possible seeds: Clinched No. 4. To win the AFC South, the Texans needed two things to happen in Week 18: They had to beat the Colts and the Jaguars had to lose. Both of those things happened, which means Houston will now be hosting the Browns in the wild-card round. 5. Wild Card 1 (11-6) Browns Possible seed: Clinched No. 5. The Browns rested everyone in their loss to the Bengals on Sunday and that's because they had nothing to play for. Heading into Week 18, the Browns had already clinched the fifth seed, and now, they know who they'll be playing. The Browns will be traveling to Houston to face the Texans for Super Wild-Card Weekend.

6. Wild Card 2 (10-6) Bills Possible seeds: Second or seventh. The Bills haven't even played yet, but they're already in the postseason. Buffalo clinched a playoff berth after the Titans beat the Jaguars. The only thing that's left to decide is their seed: If the Bills beat the Dolphins on Sunday, they'll win the AFC East and earn the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC and face the Steelers in the wild-card round. If they lose to Miami, they'll earn the seventh seed, which will give them a rematch with the Dolphins in the wild-card round.

7. Wild Card 3 (10-7) Steelers Possible seeds (Clinched playoff spot): Sixth or seventh. The Steelers officially clinched a spot on Sunday after the Jaguars loss to the Titans. The Steelers will get the seventh seed if the Bills beat the Dolphins on Sunday night. On the other hand, if the Bills lose to Miami, then the Steelers will get the sixth seed, which will give them a wild-card round matchup with the Chiefs.

ELIMINATED

Colts (9-8): The Colts would have punched their ticket to the postseason with a win over Houston, but instead, they were eliminated.

Jaguars (9-8): The Jags had to beat the Titans to win the AFC South, but instead, they'll be staying at home after losing in Tennessee.

AFC wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

AFC

(7) Steelers at (2) Dolphins

(6) Bills at (3) Chiefs

(5) Browns at (4) Texans

Bye: Ravens

NFC playoff standings

1. NFC West Champion (12-4) 49ers Possible seed: Clinched No. 1. The 49ers will be resting a good chunk of their starters on Sunday against the Rams, and that's because they've already clinched the top seed in the NFC.

2. NFC East Leader (11-5) Cowboys Possible seeds (Clinched playoff berth): Second, third or fifth. To clinch the NFC East title, all the Cowboys have to do is beat the Commanders. The Cowboys would also win the division if the Eagles lose to the Giants. On the other hand, the Cowboys will fall to the fifth seed if they lose and the Eagles win. They could also get the third seed if the Lions win while the Cowboys and Eagles both lose. 3. NFC North Champion (12-5) Lions Possible seeds (Clinched playoff berth): Second or third. The Lions can only get the second seed if the Cowboy and Eagles BOTH lose on Sunday. If that one scenario doesn't happen, then the Lions will be the third seed.

4. NFC South Champion (9-8) Buccaneers Possible seeds: Clinched No. 4. The Buccaneers needed a win over the Panthers to clinch the NFC South, and that's exactly what happened on Sunday. The victory means that Tampa Bay will now host the Cowboys or the Eagles in the wild-card round.

5. Wild Card 1 (11-5) Eagles Possible seeds (Clinched playoff berth): Second or fifth. The Eagles can still win the NFC East, but that will only happen if they beat the Giants AND the Cowboys lose to the Commanders. If that doesn't happen, Philly will be locked into the fifth seed. 6. Wild Card 2 (9-7) Rams Possible seeds (Clinched playoff berth): Sixth or seventh. The Rams will clinch the sixth seed if they beat the 49ers OR if the Packers lose to the Bears. However, they could fall to the seventh seed, and that will happen if they lose and the Packers win. 7. Wild Card 3 (9-8) Saints Possible seeds: Seventh or out of playoffs. Although they can't win the NFC South, the Saints can still get a wild-card berth as the seventh seed if the Packers AND Seahawks both lose.

STILL ALIVE

Packers (8-8)

Possible seeds: Sixth, seventh or out of playoffs. The Packers are in total control of the seventh seed. If they beat the Bears, they'll clinch a playoff berth. They'll get the sixth seed if their win is combined with a Rams loss to the 49ers. They'll get the seventh seed if their win is combined with a Rams win. Heading into Week 18, the Packers had a path to the playoffs with a loss, but that scenario is no longer on the table after wins by New Orleans and Tampa Bay.

Seahawks (8-8)

Possible seeds: Seventh or out of playoffs. The Seahawks will punch their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Cardinals combined with a Packers loss to Chicago.

ELIMINATED

Falcons (7-10): To make the playoffs, the Falcons needed a win and a Buccaneers loss, and neither of those things happened.

Vikings (7-10): The Vikings had to beat the Lions to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that didn't happen.

NFC wild-card matchups (Based on current standings)

NFC

(7) Saints at (2) Cowboys

(6) Rams at (3) Lions

(5) Eagles at (4) Buccaneers

Bye: 49ers