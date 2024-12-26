Christmas Day games had major playoff implications around the NFL, thanks to all four of the teams playing holding a spot in the AFC playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs needed just one victory to lock up home-field advantage in the AFC, and they earned it by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the opener of the Christmas Day doubleheader.

The Steelers have lost the AFC North lead, as the Baltimore Ravens took over first place in the division with their blowout victory over the Houston Texans. Baltimore is one win away from clinching the AFC North.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings with the Week 17 slate underway:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 z - Chiefs 15 1 0 .938 2 y - Bills 12 3 0 .800 3 x - Ravens 11 5 0 .688 4 y - Texans 9 7 0 .563 5 x- Steelers 10 6 0 .625 6 Chargers 9 6 0 .600 7 Broncos 9 6 0 .600 8 Colts 7 8 0 .467 9 Dolphins 7 8 0 .467 10 Bengals 7 8 0 .467

11 e - Jets 4 11 0 .267 12 e - Browns 3 12 0 .200 13 e - Jaguars 3 12 0 .200 14 e - Titans 3 12 0 .200 15 e - Raiders 3 12 0 .200 16 e - Patriots 3 12 0 .200

z -- clinched first-round bye

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Chiefs wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with their win over the Steelers. Kansas City gets the lone bye in the conference and can rest its starters in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

The Bills needed the Chiefs to lose out to still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. That didn't happen, so the Bills need a win in their final two games to lock up the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)



The Ravens have taken over the AFC North lead with their win and the Steelers' loss, having a one-game lead over Pittsburgh heading into the final week. A win or a Steelers loss in Week 18 gives Baltimore the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns

4. Houston Texans (9-7)

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South. They will be at least the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will have a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

The Steelers lose the AFC North lead after falling to the Chiefs. They need a win and a Ravens loss in the final week to win the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

The Chargers are the No. 6 seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping Denver. The Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a win or a Dolphins loss and Colts loss.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (9-6)

The Broncos are a win away from clinching a playoff spot, needing just one victory in their final two games.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

The Colts are two games out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC, but are eliminated from playoff contention with one loss or if the Chargers and Broncos both win. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins for the No. 8 seed by virtue of their Week 7 victory and own the tiebreaker over the Bengals based on having a better conference record (6-5) than Cincinnati (4-6).

Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes are still alive, but Miami will be eliminated with a loss or if the Chargers and Broncos both win. Miami is two games behind Denver for the final playoff spot and holds the conference-record tiebreaker (6-5) over Cincinnati (4-6).

Remaining schedule: at Browns, at Jets

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-8)

The Bengals remain the No. 10 seed in the AFC, needing significant help to earn a playoff berth. Cincinnati needs to jump multiple teams and win out to have a shot at the playoffs, as the Bengals are two games back of the Broncos and play them in Week 17. They can't lose another game.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos, at Steelers

Eliminated from playoff contention

Six teams are eliminated from the playoff race in the AFC: Raiders, Patriots, Titans, Jets, Jaguars and Browns.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 x - Lions 13 2 0 .867 2 x - Eagles 12 3 0 .800 3 Rams 9 6 0 .600 4 Falcons 8 7 0 .533 5 x - Vikings 13 2 0 .867 6 x - Packers 11 4 0 .733 7 Commanders 10 5 0 .667 8 Buccaneers 8 7 0 .533 9 Seahawks 8 7 0 .533 10 e- Cowboys 7 8 0 .467 11 e- Cardinals 7 8 0 .467 12 e- 49ers 6 9 0 .400 13 e- Saints 5 10 0 .333 14 e - Bears 4 11 0 .267 15 e - Panthers 4 11 0 .267 16 e - Giants 2 13 0 .133

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

The Lions remain the No. 1 seed in the conference. They are also tied for the NFC North lead with the Vikings, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Detroit will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Minnesota loss.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

The Eagles remain in the hunt for home-field advantage, but need the Lions to lose out, the Vikings to lose next week and for Minnesota to beat Detroit in Week 18. Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed with a win in one of its final two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

The Rams lead the NFC West by a game over the Seahawks with two to play. Los Angeles clinches the division next week with a win and a Seattle loss.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

4. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

The Falcons lead the NFC South and can clinch the division with a win and Buccaneers loss. Atlanta holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and control its own destiny in the division.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Panthers

5. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

Minnesota remains the top wild-card team in the conference and is tied with Detroit for first place in the NFC North. Detroit still has the division lead via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

The Packers clinched a playoff berth and are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (10-5)

The Commanders lead the Buccaneers and Seahawks by two games for the final playoff spot in the conference. They clinch a playoff berth with a win next week (or a Buccaneers loss).

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

The Buccaneers dropped from NFC South leaders to out of the playoff picture. They need to finish with a better record than the Falcons to win the division since they lost both games to Atlanta. A loss this week also wraps up a playoff berth for the Commanders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

9. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

The Seahawks are two games back of the Commanders for the final wild-card spot. They are also one game back for the NFC West lead, but the Rams hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. A loss this week and a Rams win eliminates the Seahawks from the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Rams

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Cardinals, Cowboys, 49ers and Saints were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16. The Commanders' win over the Eagles eliminated the Cowboys and 49ers. The Cardinals were eliminated with their loss to the Panthers and the Rams' win. The Bears, Panthers and Giants have been eliminated for weeks.