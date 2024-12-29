The AFC playoff picture is coming into focus with one spot still remaining. The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their playoff berth with a victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday, but the final playoff spot will be up for grabs heading into the season's final week.

The Cincinnati Bengals remained alive in the playoff race with their thrilling overtime win over the Denver Broncos, but the Indianapolis Colts were eliminated with their loss to the New York Giants. The Miami Dolphins remain alive in the playoff race as well. Denver can still clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams moved one step closer toward clinching the NFC West. They could clinch the division as soon as Sunday under this scenario, or just defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put pressure on the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South title with a blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons face the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings with the Week 17 slate winding down:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 z - Chiefs 15 1 0 .938 2 y - Bills 13 3 0 .813 3 x - Ravens 11 5 0 .688 4 y - Texans 9 7 0 .563 5 x- Steelers 10 6 0 .625 6 x- Chargers 10 6 0 .625 7 Broncos 9 7 0 .563 8 Bengals 8 8 0 .500 9 Dolphins 7 8 0 .467 10 e - Colts 7 9 0 .438

11 e - Jets 4 12 0 .250 12 e - Raiders 4 12 0 .250 13 e - Jaguars 4 12 0 .250 14 e - Browns 3 12 0 .200 15 e - Titans 3 13 0 .188 16 e - Patriots 3 13 0 .188

z -- clinched first-round bye

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Chiefs wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with their win over the Steelers. Kansas City gets the lone bye in the conference and can rest its starters in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

The Bills needed the Chiefs to lose out to still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. That didn't happen, so the Bills went out and wrapped up the No. 2 seed with their blowout win over the Jets. They will face the No. 7 seed in the wild-card round.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

3. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)



The Ravens have taken over the AFC North lead with their win and the Steelers' loss, having a one-game lead over Pittsburgh heading into the final week. A win or a Steelers loss in Week 18 gives Baltimore the division.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns

4. Houston Texans (9-7)

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South. They will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will have a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

The Steelers lose the AFC North lead after falling to the Chiefs. They need a win and a Ravens loss in the final week to win the division. They hold the tiebreaker over the Chargers for the No. 5 seed due beating Los Angeles in Week 3.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals

6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Patriots.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (9-7)

The Broncos are a win away from clinching a playoff spot, even with their overtime loss to the Bengals. They need to win in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

8. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

The Bengals remain alive in the AFC playoff race, thanks to their overtime win over the Broncos. They will make the playoffs if they win in Week 18 and the Broncos lose along with Miami losing one of its final two games.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers

9. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes are still alive, but Miami will be eliminated with a loss in one of its final two games.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, at Jets

Eliminated from playoff contention

Seven teams are eliminated from the playoff race in the AFC: Raiders, Patriots, Titans, Jets, Jaguars, Browns and Colts.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 x - Lions 13 2 0 .867 2 y - Eagles 13 3 0 .813 3 Rams 10 6 0 .625 4 Buccaneers 9 7 0 .563 5 x - Vikings 13 2 0 .867 6 x - Packers 11 4 0 .733 7 Commanders 10 5 0 .667 8 Seahawks 9 7 0 .563 9 Falcons 8 7 0 .533 10 e- Cowboys 7 9 0 .438 11 e- Cardinals 7 9 0 .438 12 e- 49ers 6 9 0 .400 13 e- Saints 5 11 0 .313 14 e - Bears 4 12 0 .250 15 e - Panthers 4 12 0 .250 16 e - Giants 3 13 0 .188

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Detroit Lions (13-2)

The Lions remain the No. 1 seed in the conference. They are also tied for the NFC North lead with the Vikings, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Detroit will clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Minnesota loss.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Philadelphia clinched the NFC East and the No. 2 seed with its win over the Cowboys. The Eagles remain in the hunt for home-field advantage, but need the Lions to lose out and the Vikings to lose vs. the Packers in Week 17.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Rams maintain their NFC West lead by a game over the Seahawks with their win over the Cardinals. Los Angeles clinches the division next week with a win, or in Week 17 if two of these five teams (Browns, Vikings, Commanders, 49ers) win due to strength of schedule.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

4. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

The Falcons temporarily drop out of the lead in the NFC South. Atlanta holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and control its own destiny in the division.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Panthers

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

The Buccaneers take over the NFC South lead for the time being after beating the Panthers. They need to finish with a better record than the Falcons to win the division since they lost both games to Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings (13-2)

Minnesota remains the top wild-card team in the conference and is tied with Detroit for first place in the NFC North. Detroit still has the division lead via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

The Packers clinched a playoff berth and are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (10-5)

The Commanders can wrap up a wild-card berth win a victory over the Falcons on Sunday night.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

The Seahawks are a game back for the NFC West lead, but are on life support. They could be eliminated in Week 17 due to this intriguing playoff scenario but even if they beat the Rams in Week 18, they need a miracle to get in.

Remaining schedule: at Rams

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Cardinals, Cowboys, 49ers, Saints, Bears, Panthers and Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs.