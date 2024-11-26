The playoff standings are getting as crazy as a wild turkey prior to Thanksgiving, which is fitting since the league is hitting that point in the calendar. The NFC West is as unpredictable as ever, with the Seattle Seahawks taking over the division lead thanks to their win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Los Angeles Rams had an opportunity to seize the NFC West lead on Sunday night, but the Philadelphia Eagles took command of the NFC East instead with their victory.

Let's not even get started on the race for the NFC's No. 7 seed, as the Washington Commanders have lost three straight games to make that race even more wide open. The Cardinals, Rams, and 49ers are in that dogfight with the Commanders for the final playoff spot.

The Miami Dolphins are playing their way into contention for the final spot in the AFC -- the Denver Broncos currently hold it -- and there is still plenty of football to be played.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 12:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 10 1 0 .909 2 Bills 9 2 0 .818 3 Steelers 8 3 0 .727 4 Texans 7 5 0 .583 5 Ravens 8 4 0 .667 6 Chargers 7 4 0 .636 7 Broncos 7 5 0 .583 8 Dolphins 5 6 0 .455 9 Colts 5 7 0 .417 10 Bengals 4 7 0 .364



1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

The Chiefs remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC after surviving against the Panthers. They lead the Bills by one game for home-field advantage in the conference, despite the Bills owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Kansas City leads the AFC West by two games over the Chargers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Chargers, at Browns, vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

Buffalo trails Kansas City by one game for the No. 1 seed, but has the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bills lead the AFC East by four games over the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Rams, at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)

The Steelers remain in the AFC North lead despite the loss to the Browns as they have a one-game advantage in the loss column over the Ravens (along with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore). Pittsburgh is a game behind Buffalo for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Browns, at Eagles, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (7-5)

The Texans remain at No. 4 in the conference after their loss to the Titans. They still lead the AFC South by two games over the Colts.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, bye week, vs. Dolphins, at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)



The Ravens take over the No. 5 seed in the AFC following their win over the Chargers on Monday. They are a half game behind the Steelers in the AFC North with the victory (Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker).

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, Bye, at Giants, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

6. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

The Chargers fall to the No. 6 seed in the AFC following their loss to the Ravens, and three games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West.

Remaining schedule: at Falcons, at Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (7-5)

The Broncos still hold the final playoff spot in the AFC after their win over the Raiders. They lead the Dolphins by a game in the loss column.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, Bye, vs. Colts, at Chargers, at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

The Dolphins are in the AFC playoff race following their blowout win over the Patriots, their third straight victory. Miami is one game in the loss column behind Denver for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Jets, at Texans, vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)

The Colts are two games out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC. They remain two games behind the Texans for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, bye week, at Broncos, vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

The Bengals are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC, two games in the loss column behind the Broncos for the final wild-card spot. They were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Cowboys, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 10 1 0 .909 2 Eagles 9 2 0 .818 3 Seahawks 6 5 0 .545 4 Falcons 6 5 0 .545 5 Vikings 9 2 0 .818 6 Packers 8 3 0 .727 7 Commanders 7 5 0 .583 8 Cardinals 6 5 0 .545 9 Buccaneers 5 6 0 .455 10 Rams 5 6 0 .455 11 49ers 5 6 0 .455 12 Saints 4 7 0 .364 13 Bears 4 7 0 .364 14 Cowboys 4 7 0 .364

1. Detroit Lions (10-1)

The Lions remain on top of the NFC North with their win over the Colts, leading the division by a game over the Vikings (and own the head-to-head tiebreaker). They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC, having a one-game lead over the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, vs. Packers, vs. Bills, at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (9-2)

The Eagles took control of the NFC East with their win over the Rams, combined with the Commanders' loss to the Cowboys in Week 12. Philadelphia leads Washington by three games in the loss column in the division and trail Detroit by one game for home-field advantage in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Panthers, vs. Steelers, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

The Seahawks lead the NFC West after Sunday's win over the Cardinals and the Rams' loss to the Eagles. Seattle owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona for the divisional lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Atlanta for the No. 3 seed from their Week 7 win.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Cardinals, vs. Packers, vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

The Falcons lead the NFC South by one game over the Buccaneers, but also have swept Tampa Bay and own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season. They are on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Vikings, at Raiders, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

Minnesota is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, trailing Detroit by a game for the division lead. The Vikings are the top wild-card team in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, vs. Bears, at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

The Packers hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC by two games in the loss column over the Commanders and hold the final playoff spot by two games over the Cardinals.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Lions, at Seahawks, vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

The Commanders trail the Eagles by three games in the loss column in the NFC East after their loss to the Cowboys Sunday. Washington is holding onto the final playoff spot by a half-game.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, bye week, at Saints, vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

The Cardinals fell out of the NFC West lead -- and out of the current playoff field -- after Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. They are in the mix for the division title and final playoff spot regardless. The Cardinals own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers by defeating them in Week 5 and the Rams by defeating them in Week 2, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Seahawks for the division lead by virtue of their Week 11 loss.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Seahawks, vs. Patriots, at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

The Buccaneers sit at No. 9 in the NFC, one game behind the Falcons for first place in the NFC South. Tampa Bay was swept by Atlanta and is also one game out of the loss column for the final playoff spot. The Buccaneers own the three-way tiebreaker for the No. 9 seed in the NFC thanks to having a better conference record (5-3) than the Rams (3-5).

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

10. Los Angeles Rams (5-6)

The Rams lost a chance to take over the NFC West lead after losing to the Eagles. Instead they are the No. 10 seed, holding the division-record tiebreaker to the 49ers due to their win over the 49ers in Week 3.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Bills, at 49ers, at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

The 49ers' loss to the Packers keeps them a game back in the loss column for the final playoff spot, even though they are last in the NFC West and the No. 11 seed. San Francisco is also a game out of the NFC West lead. The 49ers lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Rams for the No. 10 seed (divisional tiebreaker was used to break three-way tie between Buccaneers, Rams, and 49ers).

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Bears, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

12. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

The Saints move up to the No. 12 seed despite being on a bye this week, sitting two games in the loss column out of the final playoff spot. New Orleans (3-4) owns the conference-record tiebreaker over Chicago (2-4) and Dallas (2-5) for the No. 12 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Giants, vs. Commanders, at Packers, vs. Raiders, at Buccaneers

13. Chicago Bears (4-7)

The Bears are two games back in the loss column of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Chicago loses the conference-record tiebreaker to New Orleans for the No. 12 seed, but is ahead of Dallas via the same tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, at 49ers, at Vikings, vs. Lions, vs. Seahawks, at Packers

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-7)

The Cowboys have the No. 14 seed in the NFC, even after their upset win over the Commanders. They lose the conference-record tiebreaker to the Saints and Bears.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Bengals, at Panthers, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders