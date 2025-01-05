The NFL regular season concludes on Sunday, along with the playoff picture finally being clear. The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up the AFC North with a 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Pittsburgh Steelers can wrap up the No. 5 seed with a win Saturday night. The Cincinnati Bengals need a victory over the Steelers to remain in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Miami Dolphins remain alive in the playoff race as well. Denver can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18. The Dolphins can clinch with a Broncos loss and a win over the Jets, while the Bengals can clinch with a win over the Steelers coupled with losses by the Broncos and Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings will play for the No. 1 seed to culminate the regular season, with the winner earning home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs while the loser will drop all the way to the No. 5 seed -- and go on the road in the wild card round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a win to wrap up the NFC South. The Atlanta Falcons can win the division with a win and a Buccaneers loss.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings with the Week 18 slate underway:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 z - Chiefs 15 1 0 .938 2 y - Bills 13 3 0 .813 3 x - Ravens 12 5 0 .706 4 y - Texans 9 7 0 .563 5 x- Steelers 10 6 0 .625 6 x- Chargers 10 6 0 .625 7 Broncos 9 7 0 .563 8 Dolphins 8 8 0 .500 9 Bengals 8 8 0 .500 10 e - Colts 7 9 0 .438

11 e - Jets 4 12 0 .250 12 e - Raiders 4 12 0 .250 13 e - Jaguars 4 12 0 .250 14 e - Titans 3 13 0 .188 15 e - Patriots 3 13 0 .188 16 e - Browns 3 14 0 .176

z -- clinched first-round bye

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

The Chiefs wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage with their win over the Steelers. Kansas City gets the lone bye in the conference and is expected to rest its starters in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

The Bills wrapped up the No. 2 seed with their blowout win over the Jets. They will face the No. 7 seed in the wild-card round.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

3. Baltimore Ravens (12-5)



The Ravens clinched the AFC North with their win over the Browns. Baltimore will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

4. Houston Texans (9-7)

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South. They will be the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will have a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

The Steelers hold the tiebreaker over the Chargers for the No. 5 seed due beating Los Angeles in Week 3. Pittsburgh clinche dthe No. 5 seed with a win over Cincinnati.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals

6. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

The Chargers clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Patriots. They can clinch the No. 5 seed with a win and a Steelers loss.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (9-7)

The Broncos are a win away from clinching a playoff spot. They need to beat the Chiefs in Week 18 to clinch a playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

8. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes are still alive. They need a Broncos loss and a win over the Jets in Week 18 to make the playoffs. Miami holds the conference-record tiebreaker (6-5) over Cincinnati (5-6) for the No. 8 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Jets

9. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

The Bengals remain alive in the AFC playoff race, thanks to their overtime win over the Broncos. They will make the playoffs if they win in Week 18 and the Broncos lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins lose to the Jets.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers

Eliminated from playoff contention

Seven teams are eliminated from the playoff race in the AFC: Raiders, Patriots, Titans, Jets, Jaguars, Browns and Colts.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 x - Lions 14 2 0 .875 2 y - Eagles 13 3 0 .813 3 y- Rams 10 6 0 .625 4 Buccaneers 9 7 0 .563 5 x - Vikings 14 2 0 .875 6 x - Commanders 11 5 0 .688 7 x - Packers 11 5 0 .688 8 e- Seahawks 9 7 0 .563 9 Falcons 8 8 0 .500 10 e- Cowboys 7 9 0 .438 11 e- Cardinals 7 9 0 .438 12 e- 49ers 6 10 0 .375 13 e- Saints 5 11 0 .313 14 e - Bears 4 12 0 .250 15 e - Panthers 4 12 0 .250 16 e - Giants 3 13 0 .188

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Detroit Lions (14-2)

The Lions will play the Vikings for the NFC North title in Week 18. Winner gets the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage while the loser gets the No. 5 seed. The Lions currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title and the No. 2 seed. The Eagles will play either the Commanders or Packers in the wild-card round.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Rams clinched the division and can lock up the No. 3 seed with a win or Buccaneers loss. Los Angeles is expected to rest its starters.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

The Buccaneers win the NFC South with a win over the Saints. They need to finish with a better record than the Falcons to win the division since they lost both games to Atlanta.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

Minnesota will play for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed next week against Detroit, with the loser getting the No. 5 seed in the playoffs. The Lions currently have the No. 1 seed based on their head-to-head victory over the Vikings earlier this year.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

6. Washington Commanders (11-5)

The Commanders wrapped up a playoff berth win a victory over the Falcons. They hold the conference-record tiebreaker (8-3) over the Packers (6-5) for the No. 6 seed, and can wrap that up with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

The Packers clinched a playoff berth and are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They need a win and a Commanders loss for the No. 6 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears

9. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

The Falcons need a win and a Buccaneers loss in Week 18 to clinch the NFC West.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Seahawks, Cardinals, Cowboys, 49ers, Saints, Bears, Panthers and Giants have been eliminated from the playoffs.