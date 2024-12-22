The AFC playoff picture is starting to become clearer, as the field is close to being set. The Los Angeles Chargers took away the Denver Broncos locking up a playoff berth, while hurting the chances of the other AFC teams that are mathematically in the hunt.

The Baltimore Ravens are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North lead after their win Saturday, but Pittsburgh still holds the tiebreaker by virtue of having a better conference record. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are a win away from locking up home-field advantage (or a Buffalo Bills loss Sunday).

The NFC games begin on this Sunday in Week 16, with an exciting race for home-field advantage going on.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings with some Week 16 games completed:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 y - Chiefs 14 1 0 .933 2 y - Bills 11 3 0 .786 3 x - Steelers 10 5 0 .667 4 y - Texans 9 6 0 .600 5 x- Ravens 10 5 0 .643 6 Chargers 9 6 0 .600 7 Broncos 9 6 0 .600 8 Colts 6 8 0 .429 9 Dolphins 6 8 0 .429 10 Bengals 6 8 0 .429

11 e - Jets 4 10 0 .286 12 e - Browns 3 11 0 .214 13 e - Jaguars 3 11 0 .214 14 e - Titans 3 11 0 .214 15 e - Patriots 3 11 0 .214 16 e - Raiders 2 12 0 .142

y -- clinched division

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

The Chiefs are up two games over the Bills for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A Bills loss in Week 16 or a Chiefs win on Christmas would give Kansas City home-field advantage in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (11-3)

Buffalo trails Kansas City by two games for home-field advantage, but has the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bills have one of the easiest schedules the rest of the way.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

The playoff-bound Steelers are tied with the Ravens in the AFC North, even after their loss to Baltimore on Saturday. Pittsburgh has the conference-record tiebreaker (7-3) over Baltimore (6-4) that gives the Steelers the edge in the division.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (9-6)

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South. They will be at least the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will have a home game in the wild-card round of the playoffs, but trail the Steelers by one game for the No. 3 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)



The Ravens clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Steelers on Saturday and are now tied for the AFC North lead. Pittsburgh has the conference-record tiebreaker over Baltimore.

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Browns

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

The Chargers improve to the No. 6 seed in the AFC after their win over the Broncos, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker after sweeping Denver.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, at Raiders

7. Denver Broncos (9-6)

The Broncos are a win away from clinching a playoff spot, even with Thursday's loss to the Chargers.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

The Colts are 2.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC, but are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. The Colts have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins for the No. 8 seed by virtue of their Week 7 victory and own the tiebreaker over the Bengals based on having a better conference record (5-5) than Cincinnati (3-6).

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (6-8)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes are still alive, but Miami will be eliminated with a loss. Miami is two games behind Denver for the final playoff spot and holds the conference-record tiebreaker (5-5) over Cincinnati (3-6).

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

The Bengals remain the No. 10 seed in the AFC, needing significant help to earn a playoff berth. Cincinnati needs to jump multiple teams and win out to have a shot at the playoffs, as the Bengals are two games back of the Broncos and play them in Week 17. They can't lose another game.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

Eliminated from playoff contention

Six teams are eliminated from the playoff race in the AFC: the Raiders, Patriots, Titans, Jets, Jaguars and Browns.

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 x - Lions 12 2 0 .857 2 x - Eagles 12 2 0 .857 3 Rams 8 6 0 .571 4 Buccaneers 8 6 0 .571 5 x - Vikings 12 2 0 .857 6 Packers 10 4 0 .714 7 Commanders 9 5 0 .643 8 Seahawks 8 6 0 .571 9 Falcons 7 7 0 .500 10 Cardinals 7 7 0 .500 11 49ers 6 8 0 .429 12 Cowboys 6 8 0 .429 13 Saints 5 9 0 .357 14 e - Bears 4 10 0 .286 15 e - Panthers 3 11 0 .214 16 e - Giants 2 12 0 .143

x -- clinched playoff berth

e -- eliminated from playoffs

1. Detroit Lions (12-2)

The Lions remain the No. 1 seed in the conference due to having a better conference record (8-1) than the Eagles (7-2). They are also tied for the NFC North lead with the Vikings, but hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Detroit will remain the No. 1 seed over both Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

The Eagles remain in the hunt for home-field advantage, but Detroit still has the conference-record tiebreaker. Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed with a win Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

The Buccaneers lead the NFC South. Tampa Bay (6-3) holds the conference-record tiebreaker over Los Angeles (5-5) for the No. 3 seed. Atlanta has swept Tampa Bay this season, but the Buccaneers lead the NFC South by one game.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

The Rams lead the NFC West. Los Angeles holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle, which is how the Rams gained the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

5. Minnesota Vikings (12-2)

Minnesota remains the top wild-card team in the conference and is now tied with Detroit for first place in the NFC North. Detroit still has have the division lead via the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

The Packers are the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Saints Monday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (9-5)

The Commanders lead the Seahawks by one game for the final playoff spot in the conference. They clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Falcons loss or tie or if the and Rams or Seahawks lose or tie.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

The Seahawks remain one-game back of the Commanders for the final wild-card spot. They are tied for the NFC West lead, but the Rams hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

9. Atlanta Falcons (7-7)

The Falcons trail the Buccaneers by one game for the NFC South lead. Atlanta has the conference-record tiebreaker (6-3) over Arizona (3-6) for the No. 9 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

10. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

The Cardinals remain in the NFC West and wild-card hunt. Arizona is two games behind Washington for the final wild-card spot.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

The 49ers' slim playoff hopes are still alive. They are three games out of the final playoff spot, so their wild-card chances are almost nonexistent. They are two games behind the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West.

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

The Cowboys are still in the playoff hunt. One more loss by Dallas -- or a Washington win over Philadelphia -- will eliminate the Cowboys from playoff contention.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders

13. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

The Saints are three games out of the NFC South lead with three games to play. They will be eliminated from playoff contention with another loss (or a Buccaneers win).

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Raiders, at Buccaneers

Eliminated from playoff contention

The Bears and Panthers joined the Giants as teams officially eliminated from the playoffs with losses in Week 15.