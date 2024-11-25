The playoff standings are getting as crazy as a wild turkey prior to Thanksgiving, which is fitting since the league is hitting that point in the calendar. The NFC West is as unpredictable as ever, with the Seattle Seahawks taking over the division lead thanks to their win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams can take the NFC West from Seattle with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." Let's not even get started on the race for the NFC's No. 7 seed, as the Washington Commanders have lost three straight games to make that playoff race unpredictable.

The Miami Dolphins are playing their way into contention for the final playoff spot in the AFC -- the Denver Broncos currently hold it -- and there is still plenty of football to be played.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 12:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Chiefs 10 1 0 .909 2 Bills 9 2 0 .818 3 Steelers 8 3 0 .727 4 Texans 7 5 0 .583 5 Chargers 7 3 0 .700 6 Ravens 7 4 0 .636 7 Broncos 7 5 0 .583 8 Dolphins 5 6 0 .455 9 Colts 5 7 0 .417 10 Bengals 4 7 0 .364



1. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1)

The Chiefs remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC after surviving against the Panthers. They lead the Bills by one game in the loss column, despite the Bills owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Kansas City leads the AFC West by two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Chargers, at Browns, vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

Buffalo trails Kansas City by one game in the loss column for the No. 1 seed, but they have the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bills lead the AFC East by four games in the loss column over the Dolphins.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Rams, at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3)

The Steelers remain in the AFC North lead despite the loss to the Browns, having a one-game advantage in the loss column over the Ravens (along with the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore). Pittsburgh is a game behind Buffalo for the No. 2 seed.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals, vs. Browns, at Eagles, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (7-5)

The Texans remain at No. 4 in the conference after their loss to the Titans. They still lead the AFC South by two games over the Colts.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, bye week, vs. Dolphins, at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3)

The Chargers are the No. 5 seed, leading the Ravens by a game in the loss column for the top wild-card spot heading into their "Monday Night Football" showdown with Baltimore. They are two games back of the Chiefs in the loss column for the AFC West lead.

Remaining schedule: vs. Ravens, at Falcons, at Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders

6. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)



The Ravens are the No. 6 seed in the AFC heading into their "Monday Night Football" showdown with the Chargers. They are one game behind the Steelers in the loss column in the AFC North.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers, vs. Eagles, bye week, at Giants, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

7. Denver Broncos (7-5)

The Broncos still hold the final playoff spot in the AFC after their win over the Raiders. They lead the Dolphins by a game in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, Bye, vs. Colts, at Chargers, at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Miami Dolphins (5-6)

The Dolphins are in the AFC playoff race with their blowout win over the Patriots, their third straight victory. Miami is one game in the loss column behind Denver for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Packers, vs. Jets, at Texans, vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

9. Indianapolis Colts (5-7)

The Colts are two games out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC. They remain two games behind the Texans for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots, bye week, at Broncos, vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)

The Bengals are currently the No. 10 seed in the AFC, two games in the loss column behind the Broncos for the final wild-card spot. They were on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers, at Cowboys, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 10 1 0 .909 2 Eagles 8 2 0 .800 3 Seahawks 6 5 0 .545 4 Falcons 6 5 0 .545 5 Vikings 9 2 0 .818 6 Packers 8 3 0 .727 7 Commanders 7 5 0 .583 8 Cardinals 6 5 0 .545 9 Rams 5 5 0 .500 10 49ers 5 6 0 .455 11 Buccaneers 5 6 0 .455 12 Saints 4 7 0 .364 13 Bears 4 7 0 .364 14 Cowboys 4 7 0 .364

1. Detroit Lions (10-1)

The Lions remain on top of the NFC North with their win over the Colts, leading the division by a game over the Vikings (and own the head-to-head tiebreaker). They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC, having a game lead over the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, vs. Packers, vs. Bills, at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

The Eagles took control of the NFC East lead thanks to their win over the Commanders in Week 11, and now lead the division by three games in the loss column over Washington -- in addition to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker -- after the Commanders loss in Week 12. They are one game behind the Lions in the loss column for the No. 1 seed heading into "Sunday Night Football."

Remaining schedule: at Rams, at Ravens, vs. Panthers, vs. Steelers, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

The Seahawks lead the NFC West after Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but the Rams haven't played yet. Seattle owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona for the division lead and the head-to-head tiebreaker over Atlanta for the No. 3 seed from their Week 7 win.

Remaining schedule: at Jets, at Cardinals, vs. Packers, vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

The Falcons lead the NFC South by one game over the Buccaneers, but also have swept Tampa Bay and own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season. They are on a bye this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Vikings, at Raiders, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

5. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

Minnesota is the No. 5 seed in the NFC, trailing Detroit by a game for the division lead. The Vikings are the top wild-card team in the conference.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, vs. Bears, at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (8-3)

The Packers hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC by two games in the loss column over the Commanders and hold the final playoff spot by two games over the Cardinals.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, at Lions, at Seahawks, vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

The Commanders trail the Eagles by three games in the loss column in the NFC East after their loss to the Cowboys Sunday. Washington is holding onto the final playoff spot by a half game.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, bye week, at Saints, vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Arizona Cardinals (6-5)

The Cardinals fell out of the NFC West lead after Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, and out of the playoffs. They are in the mix for the division title and final playoff spot regardless. The Cardinals own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the 49ers by defeating them in Week 5 and the Rams by defeating them in Week 2, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks for the division lead by virtue of their Week 11 loss.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Seahawks, vs. Patriots, at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

9. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

The Rams can take over the NFC West lead with a win over the Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." Los Angeles would have a better divisional record than Seattle and Arizona with a win.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Saints, vs. Bills, at 49ers, at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

The 49ers' loss to the Packers keeps them a game out of the loss column for the final playoff spot, even though they are last in the NFC West and the No. 10 seed. San Francisco is also a game out of the NFC West lead. The 49ers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers.

Remaining schedule: at Bills, vs. Bears, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

The Buccaneers sit at No. 11 in the NFC, one game behind the Falcons for first place in the NFC South (and were swept by Atlanta). Tampa Bay is also one game out of the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Chargers, at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

12. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

The Saints move up to the No. 12 seed despite being on a bye this week, sitting two games in the loss column out of the final playoff spot. New Orleans (3-4) owns the conference-record tiebreaker over Chicago (2-4) and Dallas (2-5) for the No. 12 seed.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams, at Giants, vs. Commanders, at Packers, vs. Raiders, at Buccaneers

13. Chicago Bears (4-7)

The Bears are two games back in the loss column of the final playoff spot in the NFC. Chicago loses the conference-record tiebreaker to New Orleans for the No. 12 seed, but is ahead of Dallas via the same tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, at 49ers, at Vikings, vs. Lions, vs. Seahawks, at Packers

14. Dallas Cowboys (4-7)

The Cowboys have the No. 14 seed in the NFC, even after their upset win over the Commanders. They lose the conference-record tiebreaker to the Saints and Bears.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Bengals, at Panthers, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders