December has arrived in the NFL, which means the playoff races are significantly heading up around the league. The Pittsburgh Steelers have command of the AFC North thanks to their win and the Baltimore Ravens loss, while the Philadelphia Eagles are a significant threat for home-field advantage in the NFC after their win over Baltimore.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the first team to clinch a playoff berth in the league, while the Buffalo Bills can be the first team to clinch a division on Sunday night.

Below is a breakdown of the conference standings after Week 13:

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 x-Chiefs 11 1 0 .917 2 Bills 9 2 0 .818 3 Steelers 9 3 0 .750 4 Texans 8 5 0 .615 5 Chargers 8 4 0 .667 6 Ravens 8 5 0 .615 7 Broncos 7 5 0 .583 8 Colts 6 7 0 .462 9 Dolphins 5 7 0 .417 10 Bengals 4 8 0 .333



x- clinched playoff berth

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

The Chiefs remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC after a last-second survival against the Raiders. They are the only team in the AFC to clinch a playoff spot. They lead the Bills by one game for home-field advantage in the conference, despite the Bills owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Kansas City leads the AFC West by three games over the Chargers.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chargers, at Browns, vs. Texans, at Steelers, at Broncos

2. Buffalo Bills (9-2)

Buffalo trails Kansas City by one game for the No. 1 seed heading into "Sunday Night Football," but has the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Bills can win the division with a victory over the 49ers.

Remaining schedule: vs. 49ers, at Rams, at Lions, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Patriots

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)

The Steelers upped their lead in the AFC North by two games in the loss column over the Ravens with their win over the Bengals and the Ravens' loss to the Eagles (they also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore). Pittsburgh is a half game behind Buffalo for the No. 2 seed heading into "Sunday Night Football."

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, at Eagles, at Ravens, vs. Chiefs, vs. Bengals

4. Houston Texans (8-5)

The Texans remain at No. 4 in the conference after their win over the Jaguars. They still lead the AFC South by two games over the Colts.

Remaining schedule: Bye week, vs. Dolphins, at Chiefs, vs. Ravens, at Titans

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

The Chargers jump to the No. 5 seed in the AFC following their win over the Falcons and the Ravens' loss to the Eagles. Baltimore owns the head-to-head tiebreaker should the two end up in a tie.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Buccaneers, vs. Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders

6. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)



The Ravens fall to the No. 6 seed in the AFC following their loss to the Eagles. They are two games behind the Steelers in the loss column in the AFC North (Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker).

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Giants, vs. Steelers, at Texans, vs. Browns

7. Denver Broncos (7-5)

The Broncos still hold the final playoff spot in the AFC heading into "Monday Night Football."They lead the Colts by two games in the loss column.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, Bye, vs. Colts, at Chargers, at Bengals, vs. Chiefs

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-7)

The Colts are two games in the loss column out of the final wild-card spot in the AFC. They remain two games behind the Texans for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: Bye week, at Broncos, vs. Titans, at Giants, vs. Jaguars

9. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

The Dolphins' AFC playoff hopes took a hit with their loss to the Packers on Thursday. Miami is two games in the loss column behind Denver for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Texans, vs. 49ers, at Browns, at Jets

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-8)

The Bengals remain the No. 10 seed in the AFC, three games in the loss column behind the Broncos for the final wild-card spot. Their loss to the Steelers was a significant blow to their playoff hopes.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Titans, vs. Browns, vs. Broncos, at Steelers

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Lions 11 1 0 .917 2 Eagles 10 2 0 .833 3 Seahawks 7 5 0 .583 4 Falcons 6 6 0 .500 5 Vikings 10 2 0 .833 6 Packers 9 3 0 .750 7 Commanders 8 5 0 .615 8 Buccaneers 6 6 0 .500 9 Cardinals 6 6 0 .500 10 Rams 6 6 0 .500 11 49ers 5 6 0 .455 12 Cowboys 5 7 0 .417

1. Detroit Lions (11-1)

The Lions remain on top of the NFC North with their win over the bears, leading the division by a game over the Vikings (and own the head-to-head tiebreaker). They are also the No. 1 seed in the NFC, having a one-game lead over the Eagles.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, vs. Bills, at Bears, at 49ers, vs. Vikings

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

The Eagles remain in the hunt for home-field advantage thanks to their huge win over the Ravens. Philadelphia leads Washington by three games in the loss column in the division and trails Detroit by one game for home-field advantage in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Steelers, at Commanders, vs. Cowboys, vs. Giants

3. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

The Seahawks remain in the NFC West lead after their win over the Jets, now by a game over the Cardinals and Rams. Seattle owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona for the divisional lead as the two play next week.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Packers, vs. Vikings, at Bears, at Rams

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

The Falcons and Buccaneers are tied for the NFC South lead, but also have swept Tampa Bay and own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the season. They have lost three in a row.

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, at Raiders, vs. Giants, at Commanders, vs. Panthers

5. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

Minnesota remains the No. 5 seed in the NFC after its win over Arizona, trailing Detroit by a game for the division lead. The Vikings are the top wild-card team in the conference as well.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, vs. Bears, at Seahawks, vs. Packers, at Lions

6. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

The Packers hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC by two games in the loss column over the Commanders and hold the final playoff spot by three games. They play the Lions on Thursday.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, at Seahawks, vs. Saints, at Vikings, vs. Bears

7. Washington Commanders (8-5)

The Commanders trail the Eagles by three games in the loss column in the NFC East, even after their win over the Titans. Washington is up a game in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: Bye week, at Saints, vs. Eagles, vs. Falcons, at Cowboys

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

The Buccaneers are tied for the NFC South lead with the Falcons, but Atlanta swept Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers own the three-way tiebreaker for the No. 8 seed in the NFC thanks to having a better conference record (6-3) than the Cardinals (3-5). Arizona holds the tiebreaker over Los Angeles based on head-to-head win percentage.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Chargers, at Cowboys, vs. Panthers, vs. Saints

9. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)

The Cardinals hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams by defeating them in Week 2, which is how they get the No. 9 seed. They are a game out of the NFC West lead, but lose the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Seahawks for the division lead by virtue of their Week 11 loss.

Remaining schedule:vs. Seahawks, vs. Patriots, at Panthers, at Rams, vs. 49ers

10. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

The Rams are the No. 10 seed, losing the head-to-head tiebreaker to the Cardinals. They are a game out of the NFC West lead.

Remaining schedule: at Saints, vs. Bills, at 49ers, at Jets, vs. Cardinals, vs. Seahawks

11. San Francisco 49ers (5-6)

The 49ers play the Bills on "Sunday Night Football," needing a win to remain alive in the NFC playoff race.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, vs. Rams, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Cardinals

12. Dallas Cowboys (5-7)

The Cowboys have the No. 12 seed in the NFC, and remain in the playoff hunt as they sit two games behind the Commanders in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Panthers, vs. Buccaneers, at Eagles, vs. Commanders