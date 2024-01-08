The NFL playoffs are finally upon us. After a wild 18 weeks, the NFL regular-season is finally in the books and it's now time for the postseason

Although there will be some familiar faces in the playoffs this year -- like the 49ers, Chiefs and Cowboys -- there will also be some new blood. As a matter of fact, of the four teams in NFL history that have never been to a Super Bowl, three of them -- Houston, Cleveland and Detroit -- are in the playoffs this year. Unfortunately for the Browns and Texans, they'll be facing each other, which means one of those teams will be going home after the first round.

As for Detroit, the Lions will be hosting their first playoff game in 30 years and in a twist, they'll be facing someone they're very familiar with: Matthew Stafford. With Jared Goff starting for the Lions, the game between Los Angeles and Detroit will mark the first time in playoff history where both starting quarterbacks are facing their former team. That game will be going down on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

As for the rest of the 2024 NFL playoff schedule, you can see that below.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

(5) Browns at (4) Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC). For just the second time in 20 years, the Browns are in the playoffs. These two teams met back in Week 16, but you probably shouldn't take too much away from that 36-22 win by Cleveland because C.J. Stroud didn't play. The Texans superstar rookie will be on the field this week and he'll be facing one of his biggest tests of the season in the Browns defense.

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Steelers at (2) Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS/stream on Paramount+ (click here). This game will be played in Buffalo, where the Bills have been nearly unbeatable this year, going 7-1. Josh Allen has faced the Steelers four times in his career and he's gone 3-1 in those games. The Sunday forecast in Buffalo is calling for sub-freezing temperatures with possible snow.

Monday, Jan. 15

(5) Eagles at (4) Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN). The Eagles are stumbling into the playoffs, but they will head to Tampa Bay knowing that they beat the Buccaneers 25-11 at Raymond James Stadium back in Week 3.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 21

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET

Divisional round notes: The 49ers will be playing the worst remaining seed in the NFC divisional round while the Ravens will face the worst remaining seed in the AFC. Also, the winner of the Monday night game will get to play on Sunday in the divisional round.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LVIII

AFC vs. NFC in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+.