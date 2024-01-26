When the NFL season started, there were 32 teams aiming to get to the Super Bowl, and now, we're down to just four after a wild divisional round weekend.

The divisional round ended with a bang on Sunday night with the Chiefs beating the Bills 27-24 in another instant classic. The outcome of the game wasn't decided until Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal with just under two minutes left to play. The Chiefs are now headed to the AFC championship game for the sixth straight year.

Patrick Mahomes will be traveling to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and a Ravens team that will be hosting the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history. The top-seeded Ravens coasted to a 34-10 win over the Texans on Saturday to punch their ticket to the conference title game.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions are headed to the NFC championship game for just the second time in franchise history. The Lions clinched their spot in the game with a 31-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. Thanks to the victory, the Lions will now be headed to San Francisco to face the 49ers with a spot in Super Bowl LVIII on the line.

With that in mind, let's check out the entire 2024 NFL playoff schedule.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

Sunday, Jan. 14

(7) Packers 48-32 over (2) Cowboys. In the biggest upset of the wild-card round, the Packers went into Dallas and handed a beatdown to the Cowboys. Jordan Love finished the game with a passer rating of 157.2, which is tied for the fourth-highest ever in an NFL postseason game. It was a dominant performance by the Packers, who led 48-16 before the Cowboys were able to score two touchdowns in garbage time.

In the biggest upset of the wild-card round, the Packers went into Dallas and handed a beatdown to the Cowboys. Jordan Love finished the game with a passer rating of 157.2, which is tied for the fourth-highest ever in an NFL postseason game. It was a dominant performance by the Packers, who led 48-16 before the Cowboys were able to score two touchdowns in garbage time. (3) Lions 24-23 over (6) Rams. The Lions picked up their first playoff win in 32 years in a game that went down to the wire. The victory wasn't sealed until the Lions defense came up with a stop in the final minutes after the Rams had driven into Detroit's territory.

Monday, Jan. 15

(2) Bills 31-17 over (7) Steelers. Not even a one-day delay could slow down the Bills offense. Not only did Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns, but he also had the longest run of his career with a 52-yard score. Allen totaled 277 yards in the win (203 passing, 74 rushing).

Not even a one-day delay could slow down the Bills offense. Not only did Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns, but he also had the longest run of his career with a 52-yard score. Allen totaled 277 yards in the win (203 passing, 74 rushing). (4) Buccaneers 32-9 over (5) Eagles. The Eagles suffered a total collapse over the final few weeks of the regular season, and they weren't able to stop the bleeding in the playoffs. The Philadelphia defense got gashed by Baker Mayfield, who threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Tampa Bay's win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 20

(1) Ravens 34-10 over (4) Texans. This game was tied at halftime, but the Ravens blew it open during a second half where they outscored Houston 24-0. The Texans simply had no answers for a Ravens rushing attack that totaled 229 yards. Lamar Jackson was the star of the show with four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and 100 rushing yards.

This game was tied at halftime, but the Ravens blew it open during a second half where they outscored Houston 24-0. The Texans simply had no answers for a Ravens rushing attack that totaled 229 yards. Lamar Jackson was the star of the show with four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) and 100 rushing yards. (1) 49ers 24-21 over (7) Packers. The Packers looked like they had control of this game through the first three quarters, but then they melted down in the fourth. They had three possessions in the final quarter and those ended with a three-and-out, a missed field goal and an interception. The 49ers outscored the Packers 10-0 in the final quarter to avoid the upset.

Sunday, Jan. 21

(3) Lions 31-23 over (4) Buccaneers. The Lions offense got off to a slow start, but then Jahmyr Gibbs sparked things in the second half with 89 of his 114 yards over the final two quarters. Jared Goff also came up clutch for the Lions, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions offense got off to a slow start, but then Jahmyr Gibbs sparked things in the second half with 89 of his 114 yards over the final two quarters. Jared Goff also came up clutch for the Lions, throwing for 287 yards and two touchdowns. (3) Chiefs 27-24 over (2) Bills. For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes played in a road playoff game, but that didn't seem to bother him. The Chiefs QB threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, which both went to Travis Kelce. The Bills defense struggled against a Kansas City offense that only punted one time in the entire game.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 28

AFC Championship, 3 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

(3) Chiefs at (1) Ravens. The Ravens will be hosting an AFC title game for the first time in franchise history and it's going to be a monumental showdown with Lamar Jackson facing off against Patrick Mahomes. These two teams haven't met in a game since 2021 on a day where the Ravens beat the Chiefs 36-35.

NFC Championship, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

(3) Lions at (1) 49ers. This will be the 49ers' 19th trip to the NFC title game, which is the most NFL history, and they'll be facing a Lions team that will be making just their second appearance ever in the NFC championship game. The Lions will be trying to get their first road win over the 49ers since 1975 and if they can do that, they'll advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

Super Bowl LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11

AFC vs. NFC in Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m. ET

The Super Bowl will be televised on CBS with an alternate broadcast available on Nickelodeon. You'll also be able to stream the game on Paramount+ (Try seven days free here)